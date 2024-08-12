Black Ops 6 Zombies: How to use an Arsenal Machine

As we creep closer to the launch of Black Ops 6, Treyarch has dropped some intel on what we can expect from Zombies which will return to round-based maps. When you hop in for the first time, you can expect to find Arsenal Machines stocked with Ammo Mods.

This isn’t the first time Ammo Mods have featured in Zombies, most recently appearing in Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare 3. Black Ops 6 is set to switch up the way players acquire Ammo Mods by rolling out a new piece of machinery.



What is the Arsenal Machine in Black Ops 6 Zombies?

Along with Rarity and the Pack-a-Punch machine that fans know and love, your primary weapon can be kitted out with an Ammo Mod upgrade. These can be found as rare ground loot and at the Arsenal Machines that are dotted around Black Ops 6 Zombies maps.

Use the Salvage you’ve collected while looting as payment to get a weapon mod that gives the affected weapon a percentage chance of dealing a special effect upon a successful projectile impact. Only one Ammo Mod can be applied to the weapon at once, but you can purchase another Ammo Mod to replace your existing one with if you wish.

At launch, there will be both fresh and familiar Ammo Mods, each with six Augments to unlock and choose from:

Brain Rot: Bullets deal toxic damage. Each bullet has the chance to turn a Normal or Special enemy into an ally.

Bullets deal toxic damage. Each bullet has the chance to turn a Normal or Special enemy into an ally. Cryo Freeze: Bullets deal frost damage. Each bullet has a chance to slow Normal or Special enemies.

Bullets deal frost damage. Each bullet has a chance to slow Normal or Special enemies. Dead Wire: Bullets deal electrical damage. Each bullet has a chance to stun any Normal and Special enemy, generating a field that deals electric damage to nearby enemies.

Bullets deal electrical damage. Each bullet has a chance to stun any Normal and Special enemy, generating a field that deals electric damage to nearby enemies. Napalm Burst: Bullets deal fire damage. Each bullet has a chance to ignite Normal and Special enemies.

Bullets deal fire damage. Each bullet has a chance to ignite Normal and Special enemies. Shadow Rift: Bullets deal shadow damage. Each bullet has a chance to spawn a black hole if striking Normal or Special enemies, warping nearby zombies away and dropping some from the air at high speed.

The chances are that more Ammo Mods will become available at the Black Ops 6 Zombies Arsenal Machine post-launch.