MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Static-HV Submachine Gun

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 5 is on the horizon and it wouldn’t be a new season if the loot pool didn’t receive more weapons. One of those weapons that is getting ready to join the already populated submachine gun category in MW3 and Warzone goes by the name of the Static-HV. If you want this close-quarter option to feature in your loadouts, we’ve got all the details you need to know about how to unlock it.

Activision describes the weapon as being able to “bring compact lethality to the battlefield with this small SMG chambered in 5.7x28mm. The weapon boasts a high fire rate and significant ammo capacity with a base of 50 rounds in its factory magazine.”

How to unlock the Static-HV in MW3 and Warzone

To add the latest submachine gun to your ever-growing arsenal, you must complete Sector 6 of the Season 5 battle pass. This is a free sector, so you don’t have to purchase the battle pass in order to access the weapon. All you have to do is play matches to progress towards building up your Battle Pass Token reserves, so you have enough to unleash the run and gun option.

If you can’t wait to unlock the Static-HV, the chances are that you’ll be able to purchase a blueprint from the store. This can be done using Call of Duty points and the blueprint will come with pre-set attachments.

The Static-HV will land in MW3 and Warzone with the launch of Season 5 on July 24, 2024. The content drop will also update the multiplayer map pool, see the debut of unique game modes, bring the nostalgic Superstore point of interest to Urzikstan, and so much more.