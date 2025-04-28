The Pokemon Center Website Releases Life-Size Eeveelution Plushies

Have you ever been to a store or a comic book convention and seen some Pokemon plushies on sale? As in, plushies of the actual Pokemon themselves from the game? Depending on where you were, the size of those plushies might not have been very big. The truth of the matter is that franchise fans are always looking for items big and small of their favorite Pocket Monster, and that means that retailers can get away with selling you the “bare minimum” at a high price. We’ve seen it happen. In contrast, the Pokemon Center loves providing fans with high-quality items, and its latest release is no different.

If you click the link above, you’ll be sent to the “New Releases” tab, where you’ll find that they’ve opened pre-orders for the store’s next big “Year of Eevee” products. Specifically, they’ve opened pre-orders for “life-sized plushies” of Eevee, Vaporeon, Flareon, and Jolteon. What does it mean by them being “life-size.” According to the size, these are their actual canonical sizes. For example, Eevee is only about 16 inches in length. In contrast, Vaporeon is 27 inches long, Flareon is 25 inches long, and Jolteon is a whopping 32 inches!

When you look at the pictures of them, you can tell that these aren’t small plushies, nor are they lacking in quality. That being said, the prices for them are rather high, so if you’re looking to get one of them, you’ll not only want to pre-order soon, but you’ll want to ensure that you have some money saved up for them. Unsurprisingly, the smallest of the bunch, Eevee, has already sold out, as its plushie was only 40 Euros. The other three are all 379 Euros, which is quite a hefty sum.

So, why is “The Year of Eevee” going on like this? We don’t know, really. It’s something that The Pokemon Center started earlier in the year, and it’s been slowly releasing Eevee-themed merch, from basic clothing to ornaments to now life-sized plushies! It should be noted that Eevee and its “Eeveelutions” are incredibly popular within the fanbase. Eevee was one of the stars of Gen 1 due to its unique evolutionary chain, and as the generations came out, more Eeveelutions were brought into the mix, expanding the uniqueness of the Pokemon and what it could do for certain trainers.

Oh, and if you’re wondering, “Where are the others in the evolution chain?” They’re apparently coming out later this year, so stay tuned!