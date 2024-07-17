Call of Duty: Warzone – All Ranked Play Rewards | Season 5

Warzone Season 5 is right around the corner which means battle royale ranks are preparing to reset and a fresh set of Ranked Play cosmetics are getting ready to hit the mode.

If you’re hopping into Ranked Play, the main goal is to rack up kills and secure a strong placement to get your hands on as much SR as possible. Along the way, you can earn rewards that are exclusive to the competitive mode.

Warzone Season 5 Ranked Play rewards

Here are the rewards you’ll pick up for securing Kills or Assists, and reaching certain placements:

Get 25 Kills or Assists: “WZ Season 5 Competitor” Weapon Sticker

Get 250 Kills or Assists: "WZ Ranked Play Season 5" Loading Screen

Get 1,000 Kills or Assists: "WZ Season 5 Ranked Veteran" Weapon Camo

Place in the Top 15, 25 times: "SR Monster" Weapon Decal

Place in the Top 5, 25 times: "Pro Issue SOA Subverter" Weapon Blueprint

Place 1st: "Straight Fire" Weapon Charm

The following items will be handed out at the end of the season based on the highest placement you make it to in your Skill Division:

Bronze: “WZ Season 5 Bronze” Emblem

Silver: "WZ Season 5 Silver" Emblem

Gold: "WZ Season 5 Gold" Animated Emblem

Gold: "WZ Season 5 Gold" Weapon Charm

Platinum: "WZ Season 5 Platinum" Animated Emblem

Platinum: "WZ Season 5 Platinum" Weapon Charm

Diamond: "WZ Season 5 Diamond" Animated Emblem

Diamond: "WZ Season 5 Diamond" Weapon Charm

Crimson: "WZ Season 5 Crimson" Animated Emblem

Crimson: "WZ Season 5 Crimson" Weapon Charm

Iridescent: "WZ Season 5 Iridescent" Animated Emblem

Iridescent: "WZ Season 5 Iridescent" Animated Calling Card

Iridescent: "WZ Season 5 Iridescent" Weapon Charm

Top 250: "WZ Season 5 Top 250" Animated Emblem

Top 250: "WZ Season 5 Top 250" Animated Calling Card

Top 250: "WZ Season 5 Top 250" Weapon Charm

#1 Overall: "Season 5 #1 Overall" Animated Emblem

#1 Overall: "Season 5 #1 Overall" Animated Calling Card

The rewards detailed here will be available to earn until the end of Season 5, a date for which is yet to be confirmed.