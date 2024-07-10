MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Gunslinger

Pick off the opposition one by one.

A new week in MW3 and Warzone Season 4 means a fresh conversion kit has become available to unlock and this time, it’s the JAK Gunslinger.

To add the aftermarket part to your arsenal, you must complete any of the five Week 7 challenges listed, below. The quests can be completed in either multiplayer, MWZ, and battle royale modes, or a mix of the three.

How to unlock the JAK Gunslinger in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 25 Operator Akimbo kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Operator kills with a Suppressed Recommended Handgun

Get 10 Operator clean kills with Recommended Handguns

Get 3 Operator kills with 1 magazine 5 times with Recommended Handguns

Get 10 Operator clean kills with iron sights equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle

Get 15 Operator headshot kills with a Recommended Handgun

Get 5 Operator kills while sliding or midair with the JAK Scimitar aftermarket part equipped to the FJX Horus

Zombies

Get 150 Akimbo kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 75 kills with a Suppressed Recommended Handgun

Get 250 critical kills with a Recommended Handgun

Get 5 kills with 1 magazine 10 times with Recommended Handguns

Get 75 clean kills with iron sights equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle

Get 75 critical kills with a Recommended Handgun

Get 250 critical kills with the JAK Scimitar aftermarket part equipped to the FJK Horus

How to unlock the JAK Gunslinger in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 three times

In Warzone, open 30 loot caches

In Warzone, complete 5 contracts

Another aftermarket part will drop on July 17, 2024.