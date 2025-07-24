Donkey Kong Bananza: All Banana Locations | Canyon Layer SL301

The Banandium Refinery is the sub-level of the Canyon Layer in Donkey Kong Bananza. The smaller section beneath the larger canyon up top is a linear factory with a lot less bananas. But, the bananas here are still tricky to find because DK will need to reach several areas that are only accessible from SL300. That’s right, these bananas count for SL301, but you’ll need to do stuff up in SL300 to find them. Here’s how to get them all.

For help clearing out the other layer of this level, check out our SL300 Banana Locations guide.

Banana Locations | Canyon Layer SL301

Under Twin-Horn Smokestacks – Reach the optional island to the right of the village on SL300 by purchasing the minecart for 1,000 gold. Reach the island, then climb to the top of the right smokestack, then smash through the concrete at the top. Drop down to SL301 to get the banana.

Hanging Hallway over the Refinery – Use the VoidCo stake near the village in SL300 to create a pit to a hanging hallway that’s only accessible from this single stake. Check the map location to find the stake, then drop down to get the hard-to-find banana. This leads to another smokestack that takes DK right back to SL300.

Peak’s Peek At the Refinery – Under the main area of Big-Stretch Peak, dig down to find a chamber with a broken smokestack and a mesh ceiling. Use the mesh to reach the top of the smokestack and drop down. There’s a single small room below in SL301 that has a banana.

Beat Grumpy Kong – After the Grumpy Kong boss fight, drop into the new hole to reach SL301, the Banandium Refinery. There’s a banana to collect right at the start.

The Refinery’s Hidden Hallway – After the minecart ride, you’ll reach an area called the Refinery Offices with houses and stomper enemies. Climb the hill until you reach a blocked wall with bomb pigs on the other side. Fight to the end of this hallway.

Battle: Laser-Wall Brawl – Directly above the previous banana, there’s a battle arena portal in the house above. In this arena, you’ll need to navigate three laser walls to reach three Crockoids. You can either Turf Jump or dig to get back the beams.

Asleep in a Dormitory – After reaching the Banandium Refinery Staff Dorms checkpoint, go forward and left to find a lower room connected by machinery. Drop down to this optional room to collect a hidden banana.

Tucked Away in a Dormitory – Go to the back-right of the area with void material blocking progress at the Staff Dorms. There’s a square building with a banana inside.

De-Voiding The Dorms – Destroy the VoidCo core in the dorms area to remove the voided material and make the minecart to the mixer available. Before leaving, there’s a newly-freed banana near the minecart. There are also more bananas to collect in this dorm area.

Battle: Leaps Over the Laser – Clear out the Voided Terrain in the Staff Dorms area to make a battle arena portal available. It’s in one of the dorm rooms nearby. In the battle, grab hard turf and jump-attack to directly defeat the Smashoids heads.

Laser-Zone Crossing – Like the previous banana, you’ll be able to enter the challenge course bonus stage after clearing the voided turf. Go to the back wall of the dorm area to find the triangle-shaped portal. At the halfway mark of the course, you’ll find this banana.

Laying Low In The Laser-Zone – After the previous banana, you’ll reach a larger circle of lasers. After the hand-prints, dig into the dirt to find a hidden banana inside the circle terrain.

Laser-Zone Endpoint – The last banana is at the end of the course, naturally.

Beat The Mad Mixer – Exactly what it says. Reach the end of the Banandium Factory and defeat the Mad Mixer boss. After the fight, you’ll get a free banana.

Surveying the Staff Dorms – Right in the middle of the village in SL300, there’s a tall smokestack. Circle around to the solid metal on the back so DK can climb to the top, then transform to punch through the concrete. Smash through to drop into SL301 and get a secret banana.

Dropped Into the Refinery Depths – Progress through the level and complete Click-Clack Smokestack. After reaching the top and destroying the stake, you’ll drop back down into SL301 with a fresh bunch of bananas to collect.

Mad Mixer’s Parting Gift – After destroying the Mad Mixer, DK will be able to access the gravel pit below its previous location. Dig up the gravel to find this banana.

Treasure by the Triceratops – From the Dorms area of SL301, go all the way to the back to drop down to the large gravel area above where DK found the Triceratops fossil. At the top, there’s large mound of gravel with a banana underneath it.

Shifty Smash: Moving Targets – In the same area, there’s a Shifty Smash mini-game. Throw boom bombs at the blocks to clear this challenge.