Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Havoc Mode Explained

A playlist that lives up to its name.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4 has been action packed from the get-go. There’s still plenty more to come, including a Havoc game mode and here is what it entails.

Havoc is fairly new to the Call of Duty franchise, last appearing in Season 5 of Modern Warfare 2 (2022.) It takes combat to a whole new level, activating a multitude of abilities as you play.

How to play Havoc in MW3

To put it simply, Havoc is Team Deathmatch with various modifiers and here are all the bonuses you can expect to see.

Ammo Feeder: Auto reload after you kill an enemy.

Auto reload after you kill an enemy. Boots off the Ground: Low gravity.

Low gravity. Camera Shift: Third-person mode.

Third-person mode. Chain Reaction: Sticky Grenades launched on kill.

Sticky Grenades launched on kill. Charged Up: Gain Cranked on kills.

Gain Cranked on kills. Equipment Restock: Equipment is refilled on kills.

Equipment is refilled on kills. Eyes On: Advanced UAV is always active.

Advanced UAV is always active. Gun Runner: Random gun on kill.

Random gun on kill. Hero Smash: Explosive landing from an elevated position.

Explosive landing from an elevated position. Hot Shot: Crossbows only, Molotov bolts.

Crossbows only, Molotov bolts. Lucky Three: Every three kills gives you a random Killstreak.

Every three kills gives you a random Killstreak. One Tap: Headshots kill with one bullet.

Headshots kill with one bullet. Snapshot Killer: Launch a snapshot grenade (and ping pulse) on kill.

Launch a snapshot grenade (and ping pulse) on kill. System Reroll (Fifth Modifier only): Full reroll of all active modifiers.

During a match, you’ll see five circular icons under your map compass, situated at the top of the screen. These show the modifiers currently in play. After a two and a half-second countdown, your first modifier is awarded and applied to your Operator. Then, once either team has reached a score multiplier of 12 kills (12, 24, 36 and 48,) another new modifier is added to the match, affecting both teams. The first team to make it to 75 points takes home the victory.

The Havoc mode will be available to play during MW3 Season 4 Reloaded which kicks off on June 26, 2024.