Modern Warfare 3: Every New Killstreak | Season 4

Having a strong loadout is important in helping you secure the match victory. If you manage to earn streaks, you have some extremely deadly weapons on hand that can change the course of your game. Now is the perfect time to revamp your streaks as new options have launched in Modern Warfare 3 multiplayer with Season 4.

Each streak that has arrived with this update is pretty explosive and sure to leave a mark on the battlefield. The higher the requirements, the more powerful a killstreak tends to be.

All new killstreaks in Modern Warfare 3 Season 4

Here are all the details of the streaks you can now earn, as well as the requirements to achieve each one, depending on whether you go by kills or score.

Intelligent Munitions Systems

Killstreak: 7

Scorestreak: 875

The Intelligent Munitions System is loaded with smart explosives that eliminate enemy personnel and vehicles within range. When triggered, it will eject an explosive upwards, which then locks onto its target and propels towards them.

Loitering Munition

Killstreak: 8

Scorestreak: 1,000

An unmanned rocket equipped drone loiters over the targeted areas. On each activation the drone selects the targeted location with the largest number of viable targets to bombard with rockets. Can be activated up to three times.

Missile Drone

Killstreak: 11

Scorestreak: 1,375

A small, piloted drone controlled by the player that fires guided missiles.

Although it’s not an equippable streak, Season 4 has also added the DNA Bomb which last appeared in Advanced Warfare in 2014. Replacing the nuke, earn the DNA Bomb by going on a 25 gunstreak. If you’re successful, the DNA Bomb will be granted to you and you can call it in to wipe your opposition off the map. This won’t end the match, however, so you can continue accumulating kills.

Now you know all about the latest killstreaks in Modern Warfare 3, why not equip them to your loadout and try them out for yourself?