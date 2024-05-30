Redfall Releases Final Update Before Studio Closure

Earlier this month, Microsoft announced plans to close both Arkane Austin and Tango Gameworks, along with the Bethesda studios Alpha Dog and Roundhouse. Following this, Redfall devs promised one final update, and that patch has been implemented today.

The update includes an offline mode, single-player pausing, boss-focused “Elder Nests,” and a Community Standing feature.

“We’re thankful for the millions of players who have joined us. From everyone at Arkane Austin, thank you for playing our games and loving our worlds, it’s been an honor to deliver these experiences to you,” a post on the game’s official website reads.

The new Community Standing feature will see players earn reputation points by unlocking new Safehouses, completing Safehouse missions, rescuing civilians, or killing Underbosses. This currency can be used to unlock new rewards from the safehouse Skill Tree. There are six ranks of Community Standing giving you 39 unique rewards that serve as permanent buffs.

The addition of Elder Nests will “challenge [players] to destroy dangerously modified special Vampires to free Redfall from their influence,” according to the official patch notes.

Recently, players took to social media to voice their frustrations regarding Redfall‘s DLC–or lack thereof. The Bite Back Edition, selling for $100, included the Redfall Hero pass promising “two future heroes” that were planned to be added to the game. Unfortunately, this DLC is still missing in action, with its last official mention coming in the release notes of the game’s third update last November.

Redfall was released for PC and Xbox Series X/S on May 2, 2023.