Argonaut’s Croc: Legend of The Gobbos Remaster Is Coming To PC Only On GOG – Where It Will Also Include The Original PC Game

This is the sign you needed to go make a GOG account now.

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is something of an oddity in the world of 3D platformers. Argonaut came up with the idea of a 3D game using Nintendo’s character Yoshi. While Nintendo liked their game idea, they eventually revealed they had their own project in development and chose to turn their idea down.

This situation marked the end of Argonaut’s relationship with Nintendo, after they had worked closely on the Star Fox franchise and some other games. After finding a new publisher in Fox Interactive, Argonaut iterated the project from being a racing game based around Yoshi, to a full 3D platformer.

Croc was originally released in 1997, on PlayStation, Sega Saturn, and Windows. 27 years later, Argonaut has revealed plans to remaster the game for modern platforms. Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. But not on Steam. Not on Epic Games Store either.

As Argonaut revealed on their latest trailer, the game is coming to GOG, and only GOG, on PC. This is corroborated on the official GOG store page, which also has an interesting additional announcement that can only be viewed there.

GOG says this:

“The classic version of Croc Legend of the Gobbos will be automatically added to your library with the purchase of the Remaster.”

As we can see, GOG and their parent company CD Projekt RED have been making some serious moves when it comes to these classic game rereleases. GOG also recently revealed that they would carry exclusive rereleases of the first three Resident Evil games, which were also from the same 5th console generation.

While some fans would question why game companies would sign up exclusive deals like this for a smaller platform like GOG, these companies are looking at it from a different angle.

The appeal to companies like Capcom and Argonaut is not the GOG store, but GOG itself. To be specific, GOG’s own game developers have put in a ton of work into making rereleases of classic games.

It’s something that many gamers still don’t really know about to this day, and that’s partly because of Steam’s market dominance. But those gamers who only play in platforms that are the most successful in the market are definitely missing out as a result.

Clearly, GOG themselves worked on updating the classic Windows version of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, and that is the reason they can make this exclusive offer. As we have seen, GOG is also the only platform that can host Fallout: London, something not even places like NexusMods can do.

This is the sign that you needed to hear to take GOG more seriously and make your own GOG account. It is more than just another also-ran platform who wants a slice of Steam’s pie.

In the meantime, you can watch the latest Croc: Legend of the Gobbos trailer below.