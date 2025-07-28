Blooper Team No Longer Underdogs After Silent Hill 2

In the video game industry, especially now, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows. We’ve seen countless layoffs, game cancellations, price increases, and even the shuttering of studios. So, anytime a studio manages to release a game that receives praise from more than just fans, it’s got to be a massive morale boost. That’s something Bloober Team is undoubtedly feeling right now.

The studio had more than a few criticisms from fans of the Silent Hill franchise. When it was revealed that this team was remaking Silent Hill 2, there was considerable doubt. We’re dealing with a massive franchise, the pinnacle of the series, and an installment that is credited for inspiring so many other game projects.

Bloober Team No Longer Underdogs

The developers felt pressure as they worked hard to deliver a game that they believed in and would appeal to fans. Fortunately, they delivered big time. Many fans were shocked at what the studio was able to accomplish. It’s even taken a ton of pressure off the studio, as Cronos: The New Dawn game director Jacek Zieba said the team no longer feels like underdogs.

Speaking to PC Gamer, the director noted that the Silent Hill game development era wasn’t easy in the eyes of the public. Now that they have proved people wrong, they feel this sets them up for what’s next. There’s still pressure, I’m sure, but now that fans can see that Bloober Team can handle a big IP, maybe it might spark more than a few fans to get excited about future projects.

We are starting to stop feeling like underdogs all the time after Silent Hill. The Silent Hill era wasn’t so easy in the eyes of the public. There were a lot of voices: ‘Oh no, Bloober is doing this. They will destroy that.’ It was very tough for the whole company to stick to our guns and put all our heart into that thing, even if most people don’t want it. We proved people wrong, so that’s nice.

Cronos: The New Dawn Is Next Up To Bat

Bloober Team is working on Cronos: The New Dawn, a science fiction horror game. It’s far less survival horror, based on the trailers, compared to the Silent Hill 2 remake. However, developers are not stopping when it comes to working on improvements.

The lead writer behind the upcoming game, Grzegorz Like, noted that every time they publish the game, they learn to improve. That’s what they want with this title after publishing Silent Hill 2. It may have a similar vibe to Silent Hill 2, but you might still enjoy it.

If you haven’t been keeping tabs, Cronos: The New Dawn follows an alternate timeline where a cataclysmic event has turned humanity into monsters. Now those who survived the event are tasked with going back in time and extracting select individuals. Unfortunately, while we know it’s coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms, we’re left without a release date.

And for those of you who are more keen on the Silent Hill franchise, we already know Bloober Team is working on a remake of the first installment of the series.