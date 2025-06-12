Silent Hill Remake Officially Confirmed

Konami is working hard to keep Silent Hill in the limelight. It started with the grand reveal of a Silent Hill 2 remake. That was not only the biggest installment for the entire franchise but an iconic horror game in general for the genre. What had so many fans of the franchise on edge was the fact that Bloober Team was handling the remake. Of course, the studio showed up big time and knocked the remake out of the park. What’s next for the studio? It turns out they are handling the Silent Hill remake.

There’s not much we can actually say right now. As a big fan of the Silent Hill franchise, I’m thrilled to see what Bloober Team does with this remake. It’s going back to the start, and after the success of the Silent Hill 2 remake, I’m sure there will be a ton of fans eagerly awaiting to learn more about how this game will look and play. After all, we’re going even further back in console generations as the original Silent Hill launched back on the PlayStation.

Unfortunately, it pains me to note that we don’t have anything else beyond the initial announcement. Thanks to Gematsu, we’re finding out that Bloober Team and Konami are in partnership with the Silent Hill remake, and that’s all. At least we know it’s in active development. Prior to this announcement, it was only speculated that this was the next remake being worked on.

If you don’t recall, Bloober Team and Konami had announced a partnership again after the success of Silent Hill 2. Fans quickly assumed that a couple of codenamed projects at Bloober Team was a remake of the original Silent Hill followed by a remake of Silent Hill 3. For those unaware, Silent Hill and Silent Hill 3 are connected in terms of the storyline.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see when Konami and Bloober Team will pull back the veil and start sharing marketing materials for the Silent Hill remake. But as it stands, we only got this one small teaser to stare at.