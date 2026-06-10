Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit’s Velan Studios Is The Developer Of Star Fox For Switch 2

We now know Nintendo did not make the Star Fox remake internally.

Velan Studios made the announcement on Bluesky:

We’ve been passionately working on this for a while, and we’re so proud to finally share it with the world: Velan Studios is the developer of Star Fox™!

Collaborating with Nintendo and bringing Fox McCloud and crew to Nintendo Switch 2 is truly an honor. #StarFox #NintendoSwitch2

Velan was founded by Guha Bala and Karthik Bala, the founders of Vicarious Visions, and got their start on the Switch with Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. Velan actually developed the mixed reality technology for that game themselves.

So it’s interesting that they finally came back home to Nintendo to work on the 2026 HD remake of Star Fox. We can’t help but wonder if this means this remake could be made compatible with a potential future VR mode on the Switch 2.

In the meantime, Nintendo launched a demo for Star Fox that you can download and play now on the Switch 2.