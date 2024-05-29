MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Kar98k

The discovery of a mysterious DNA Bomb at Popov Power in Urzikstan has changed the course of the battlefield in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 4. To be able to put up a fight, there are new weapons and equipment to use to build your loadouts. The Kar98k has returned to MW3 and Warzone to the joy of many players. Before you can begin sniping through the opposition, you must unlock the weapon as you play MW3 and Warzone.

Activision describe the marksman rifle as a “modernized version of a WWII bolt-action rifle is powerful and accurate. High damage output with a slow rate of fire.” The Kar98k hasn’t been seen since the Call of Duty: Vanguard days and its return attempts to resemble that nostalgia.

How to unlock the Kar98k in MW3 and Warzone

To add the latest marksman to your ever expanding arsenal, you must complete Sector 5 of the Season 4 battle pass. This sector is free of charge, meaning you don’t have to purchase the battle pass to get access to the gun. All you have to do is play matches to make progress towards earning enough Battle Pass Tokens to unleash the Kar98k from behind its sector shackles.

If you want to purchase a Kar98k blueprint, there currently isn’t one in the in-game store. The only way to unlock it is as of now is by progressing through the battle pass. However, you can expect the Kar98k to feature in a bundle in a store update that shouldn’t be too far away.

With fast aim down sight speed, limited flinch, and a hard-hitting nature, this weapon is perfect for quickscopers. If you’ve been a Warzone fan since the beginning, the chances are that the first game you’ll load into with the Kar98k will be on Rebirth Island.