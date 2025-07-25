Rumor: Metroid Prime 4 Is “In Its Final Stretch” And Still Releasing This Year

Fans are definitely still excited for the return of Samus.

Podcaster Reece Reilly, AKA Kiwi Talkz, has clarified his claims about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond after they had been misinterpreted.

What Happened To The Rumor?

A GamingLeaksAndRumours reddit uploaded by user The_Sonny linked to Kiwi Talkz’ tweet and used this headline:

Games industry interviewer KiwiTalkz claims that Metroid Prime 4 is still unfinished, keeps missing development milestones.

Reilly was not happy with this thread, and went back on Twitter to explain his claims in full.

Kiwi Talkz’ Debunks The Misinformation

Reilly tweeted this official statement explaining the misinformation and including his correction:

I think its getting to the point where I need to have a moratorium on anything Retro/Metroid related cause anything I say seems to spiral into something I cant control.

I got a heads up about the GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit posting about my ‘Metroid Prime 4 isnt finished’ tweet and as usual, they didnt post the full context, fixated on the ‘its not finished’ and chose to sensationalize it to cause drama.

Im getting on top of this now before website publications and youtubers start taking it as an opportunity to get clicks.

The Official Rumor Spelled Out

Reilly now clearly explains his actual rumor:

As I mentioned in my previous tweet about vague release dates, ITS NOTHING TO PANIC ABOUT! Its not in development hell, its not Prime 1 development all over again, its not incompetence at Retro, its none of that.

When devs give a vague release date it means it isnt finished, it means we THINK we can have it ready sometime within this timeframe. Metroid Prime 4 is in its final stretch! so its NEARLY done

Contrary to popular belief, Nintendo greatly cares about Metroid as a franchise and they want to ensure that it is the best it can be because there is a lot riding on it since we havent had a Prime entry since 2007!!

The big point of contention seems to be the release date. So Reilly clearly said this:

I keep getting asked about a release date, I think a September release seems unlikely personally (it seems too close now) and I think November or December will be when it comes out.

Reilly ends his statement by asking fans to clarify anything he has said with him before attempting to spread a rumor about them. We can’t blame him for getting mad that his claims were spun to mean something else. This is another case of idle gossip leading to one statement being twisted to mean something else.

Nintendo has kept us waiting since they revealed it last April. But Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is still one of the most highly anticipated games for the year. In spite of the misinformation and online negativity surrounding the Switch 2, we know that gamers are still very excited for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. We all can’t wait for Nintendo to show us more, and tell us when we’re finally getting it.