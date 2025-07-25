Suda51 Declined To Work On Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Twice

Yoshimi Yasuda has gone on record to debunk a common misconception about Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

Why Did Yasuda Speak Out?

When Dragami and Nada announced they were making a new Lollipop Chainsaw game, and an anime adaptation, not everyone liked it. The game was famously promoted as a collaboration between Suda51 and James Gunn, and the common perception is that the two made the game.

So fans were shocked and upset when both Gunn and Suda51 revealed that both of them were not involved in Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. Suda51 also clarified that Grasshopper Manufacture is also not involved. Grasshopper Manufacture was the original studio who made Lollipop Chainsaw.

So Who Owns Lollipop Chainsaw now?

Grasshopper Manufacture let go of Lollipop Chainsaw when they left Kadokawa Games in 2013 and were acquired by Gungho Entertainment. No one involved has publicly commented or explained why they were not able to keep this IP in particular.

Yoshimi Yasuda was Lollipop Chainsaw‘s executive producer and he took the reigns of this IP. He acquired the IP from Kadokawa before they shut down their gaming division. Yasuda also founded a new studio called Dragami Games for the purpose of reviving it.

Yoshimi Yasuda Sets The Record Straight

Yasuda recently made this statement on Twitter:

I reached out to Suda-san in May 2018 and again in July 2020 after I set the direction for RePOP. He declined both times due to his own projects.

In addition, I learned that the producers and directors who once worked with me had already gone independent.

I’m simply telling the truth. Please stop spreading false information.

Yasuda addressed other Twitter users who were harassing him about not bringing Suda51 or James Gunn over to work on last year’s Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP.

Why Did Yasuda Even Have To Say This?

It’s not clear that a lot of idle gossip spread about Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP. While Suda51 and James Gunn did not provide a lot of details in their statements, fans still filled in the blanks with things neither of them, nor Yasuda, ever said.

It’s also possible that some fans were not happy with the new owners of Lollipop Chainsaw in general. Nada’s announcement from yesterday included this ill-advised wording:

The development process will prioritize staying true to the distinctive tone and spirit of the original work, without imposing excessive creative restrictions in the name of DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion).

It’s understandable if some fans are now skeptical and mistrustful of Nada after using this language. But Yoshimi Yasuda retired from Dragami Games and the industry before they even made this deal with Nada. Once again, this is an instance of idle gossip creating an unfair situation for Yoshimi Yasuda, Dragami Games, and everyone who worked on the game. That includes WB Interactive, who many fans don’t realize played a huge part in production.

What Should We Make Of All This Now?

We think gamers will decide for themselves if they want to support a game and its studio or not. But we should value facts when we talk about video games, especially if we’re going beyond game screens and talking about the real people making them. Yasuda has now had to defend himself from fake news, but if gamers gave everyone involved the benefit of the doubt, it should not have even been necessary.

If gamers are unhappy with Nada’s announcement, they should pick it up with Nada and Dragami Games. Hopefully Nada does see how this online backlash has played out, and give Lollipop Chainsaw fans reason to trust them to direct its future.