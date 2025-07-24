Lollipop Chainsaw Is Getting An Anime And A New Game With “Key Staff Members” From The Last One

Last week, Dragami Games announced that they were launching new Lollipop Chainsaw projects with a new venture with Taiwanese company Nada Holdings. Now, Nada has revealed what they’re actually planning to make.

Gematsu reports that they’re making both a new Lollipop Chainsaw video game, and a Lollipop Chainsaw anime adaptation.

Here’s What You Want To Know

Nada made a huge promise with the new game. In their words:

Under the strong partnership between NADA HOLDINGS and Dragami Games, development is already underway on a brand-new LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW title that both preserves and builds upon the appeal of the original.

With a firm commitment to honoring the spirit of the original work, the development team includes key staff members who were involved in the previous title. The new project is also being developed with close attention to fan feedback.

So Nada and Dragami contacted the original team who made Lollipop Chainsaw to work on the new game. Everyone is obviously going to think about Suda51 and James Gunn first. But, we think fans need to hold onto their enthusiasm.

Are Suda51 And James Gunn Back?

James Gunn is obviously preoccupied with being the co-CEO of DC Studios. He just released the very successful Superman movie. He’ll still be busy producing the rest of DC Studios’ projects.

James Gunn also said that this universe will include video games. The same actors in the movies and shows will play the same characters in said games. But Gunn and DC haven’t announced any DC Studios related video games for now.

Suda51 has two games releasing soon, Hotel Barcelona this year and Romeo is a Dead Man in 2026. It’s definitely possible that they’re contacting him now. But, he may not be directing it or even leading the game design, like he did in the original Lollipop Chainsaw.

Nada and Dragami will probably want to work on this new game immediately, and they can’t wait on Suda51’s other commitments. But, they could always contact Suda51 to consult and share his feedback on the game.

Maybe It’s Going To Be Fine

Grasshopper Manufacture could definitely be hired to work on this game with Dragami Games too. But what Dragami probably did was contact staff who came from the studio, and were free to be hired today.

MobyGames credits over 700 people worked on the original Lollipop Chainsaw, including Gunn, Suda51, and the recently retired Yoshimi Yasuda. And, it also shows work from other companies, including Virtuos and Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment. Nada and Dragami could even hire Jimmy Urine again, who voiced a boss and also worked on the boss music.

So even if Suda51 and James Gunn aren’t in charge of this new Lollipop Chainsaw, there’s a lot of reason to be hopeful for it. A lot of people didn’t expect Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP to be successful at all, so who knows what’s going to happen with this new game, and the upcoming anime.