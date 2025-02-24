James Gunn Gives Update On Future DC Comics Gaming Titles

2025 is a key year for DC Comics in general. The DCU has “officially begun,” as its first series set in this new universe debuted on Max late last year and early this year. Its first official film, starring Superman, will debut this July, and many are eager for it. However, the other “slates” of DC material are a bit up in the air, even to co-DC Studios head James Gunn. When he first “made his intentions known” in 2023, he listed a bunch of projects that were either in the works or were soon to be in the works. However, at an event with co-DC Studios head Peter Safran, Gunn admitted that certain projects were either “on the back burner” or “years away from release.”

That includes the video game slate, for as ComicBook.com noted, both Gunn and Safran are working with the various teams on what comes next but didn’t exactly provide key details on what’s coming next:

“We work incredibly closely with JB Perrette who runs that division,” Safran revealed. “It’s really the first time its ever been this way at Warner Bros. James and I sit with the guys that run the studios under JB whether it’s NetherRealm or Rocksteady. We sit with them and we talk about characters and stories that we’re interested in and that they’re interested in.”

James Gunn himself noted in his “reveal” back in 2023 that everything in the DCU would be connected, from the games to the TV shows and movies. That’s why Gunn added:

“We see designs for the projects in their very earliest stages. We talk about those, we talk about what the story might be and we’ll say ‘Well, you maybe you want to go this way because we’re planning on maybe doing something with this character.’”

Some DC Comics gaming projects are currently in the works, but like the movies and other properties within the DCU, their “state of development” is in flux, such as with the Monolith title about Wonder Woman.

Gunn and Safran have to be careful here, as they need to impress gamers with how they’re guiding things in the gaming space while not falling into the traps that other heads of WBD fell into when they decided to chase live-service money versus making quality games. That mindset resulted in one of the biggest bombs in 2024, and gamers aren’t eager to go through that again.

Hopefully, Safran and Gunn will be able to “turn the page” and return to the good old days of DC Comics games.