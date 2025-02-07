Wonder Woman Game Reportedly Rebooted Last Year

There is never any shortage of rumors and speculation in the video game industry. Fortunately, some credible reporters can paint a better picture of what’s going on behind the scenes. One of those reporters is Jason Schreier, who is currently with Bloomberg. In a new report, they have alerted to news on the upcoming Wonder Woman game. More specifically, they alerted to the fact that this game just got rebooted.

Wonder Woman is a game currently being developed at Monolith Productions. You might recall their previous works, such as Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its sequel, Middle-earth: Shadow of War. Their next big release was set to be this untitled Wonder Woman game, which was unveiled to the masses back in 2021. However, we are still several years away from getting our hands on this game.

According to Bloomberg, the project underwent a reboot last year. Speaking to several sources, Jason noted that the reboot was a result of years of struggling to coalesce this game. As a result, early last year, the project rebooted after already costing over $100 million to develop. As a result, we are years away from this game coming into the marketplace. That’s, of course, if this game manages to shape up into something fans finally would be interested in playing.

This wasn’t the only bit of news recently for Warner Bros. Games. We recently reported on how the president of Warner Bros. Games, David Haddad, was stepping down. David will officially depart from the company in the coming months. Meanwhile, Multiversus was recently unveiled to be shutting down after season five officially wrapped up on May 30, 2025.

Again, this is just a report, and we don’t have any official statements suggesting that developers have rebooted Wonder Woman. Hopefully, we will get some kind of update to alert us to where we are at with this game project before 2025 wraps up.