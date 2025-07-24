Top Open-World Games with the Biggest Maps

Look, we’ll be the first to admit that open world games are EVERYWHERE, and that’s not always a good thing. The genre has become saturated, and you NEED to be willing to push through all the side quests and traveling just to “get to the good stuff.” However, there are some open-world games that make their open worlds truly meaningful. Here are some great examples.

#10 – Donkey Kong Bananza

Why are we starting off with this new title? Because we can! DUH! Also, Donkey Kong Bananza is an incredible example of a large open world that you can do just about anything in…and by “anything,” we mean destroy with your massive fists!

The Nintendo team that made this title clearly had an epic vision for Donkey Kong’s return to 3D space, and they nailed it. It’s a true thrill to go through the many layers of this underground world and see not only what you can find, but what you can break! You’ll rejoice at every banana, fossil, and challenge gate you find. So, go forth and smash, DK-style!!!

#9 – No Man’s Sky

Admittedly, No Man’s Sky was once a game that would’ve been mocked for its open world elements…because they weren’t very good. The team at Hello Games promised players a literal universe to explore that would be full of content, and instead, they got empty planets, tedious quests, and no multiplayer.

So, the team went to work, and the post-launch revitalization of this game has been nothing short of exceptional. It’s light years ahead of what it was before, and that means you should definitely give it a chance to redeem itself, if you haven’t already dove into it recently. Who doesn’t love a redemption story?

#8 – The Xenoblade Chronicles Saga

We’re going to cheat a little bit here, because the Xenoblade Chronicles saga by Monolith Soft is so good that it’s actually really hard to pick just one game from the set of four to put on this list. All four RPGs are massive open-world titles, and each has its own flair and substance that makes them special.

One has you traversing massive monsters that you just so happen to live on. Another strands you on an alien world and forces you to find resources to survive on it. One has you going across Titans to find entry to a tree at the center of the world, and the final one has you going across a massive world to truly understand what life is!

So pick one…and go enjoy.

#7 – The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim

If you’re curious why fans are downright raveous for a 6th entry in Bethesda’s beloved RPG franchise, the answer is simple: The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim was one of the best open-world titles ever made, and it was so good that you could argue that Bethesda has “lost its way,” in that it hasn’t been able to “recapture the magic” that it had.

The game puts you in the titular land of Skyrim, where you’ll break free from imprisonment and attempt to take down Alduin, the World Eater! To do so, you’ll need to travel the land, gain new powers, devour the souls of dragons, and become whatever kind of warrior you desire to be!

The only reason the game is so low on this list is that it’s VERY addictive…and we may have made some of you relapse into playing it again…we’re sorry if that’s the case.

#6 – Red Dead Redemption 2

Sometimes, the wait for another game can be worth it, especially when you know the team behind the game is legendary for its quality. Red Dead Redemption 2 was a game that many were hoping would arrive, and when it trotted in on horseback, it was something to behold.

The game is a prequel to the original, and has you play as Arthur Morgan, an outlaw who happens to be part of a certain gang that the government wants removed…permanently. A very personal story unfolds, and you’ll travel across the land to try and keep your freedom, while also answering what that really means to you.

#5 – Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

This next entry is a bit ironic, because while Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was an undeniable success, selling over 20 million units and having some great DLC, most consider this the “tipping point” for open-world games as a whole. Why? Because it was “TOO BIG!!!” The game sets you on a course to take over the land you arrive on for your Viking clan, and naturally, there are plenty of factions who want to take this land for their own, and you must stop them.

The land itself is so huge that it can actually be a chore to explore it all, and Ubisoft actually started “making the series smaller” after this entry. It’s still a good game! But you will need patience to do everything within.

#4 – Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom

Yes, we’re cheating again, but this is another “special occasion.” The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom may have been two different games, but they both took place in the “same version” of Hyrule, and they were connected further by their stories. Just as important, these were the games that expanded the Nintendo franchise to new heights, with both titles earning “Game of the Year” honors for what they did.

Hyrule has never been this vast, or as beautiful! Whether you’re riding around on horseback, or flying around on a machine you crafted, there’s so much to do and explore that you can spend hundreds of hours within each game and never grow bored.

#3 – Grand Theft Auto V

We’d be remiss if we didn’t include Grand Theft Auto V on this list. Not just because it’s another epic title from Rockstar Games, but it was a game so big, so vast, and so meaningful to gamers that it was a best-selling title for basically a decade across numerous platforms, and is one of the best-selling games ever. Period. Now do you understand the hype for the sixth entry that’s dropping next year?

Anyway, in this version of the city of Los Santos, you’ll take on both campaign missions and side jobs, and you’ll have a nice big place to create an empire in. Then, you can jump online and make an all-new empire just for you and your friends! What’s not to love?

#2 – Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Jumping now to a far more recent title, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was the true expansion that the “remake saga” needed. The first game was all about Midgar, while the second game was about showing you the vast world of Gaia and pretty much all that was within it.

Cloud Strife and his allies are on a mission: to save the world before Sephiroth destroys it. There’s so much to do in this game that you’ll want to delay the story missions so that you can do it all. Mini-games, chocobo races, raising your “relationship meter” so you can go on a date with Tifa, and that doesn’t even count all the battle stuff!

You can do well over 100 hours in the game, and it’ll feel worth it.

#1 – The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt

One could argue that The Witcher 3 – Wild Hunt is the greatest open-world game ever. Why? Because it’s so packed to the brim with content that you’ll wonder why other open-world titles don’t match what CD Projekt Red did here. They went so full-tilt with the content that they didn’t just make a massive main campaign for you to enjoy, but multiple DLC expansions that have even MORE lands to explore, quests to do, and choices that’ll affect the world around you. That doesn’t even mention all the monsters that Geralt of Rivia can hunt.

It’s a big game, so you’d best start soon so you can enjoy it all.