Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Utility Box Field Upgrade?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 saw a whole host of new content make its debut, but the action doesn’t stop there. Even more fresh additions are on their way which includes a new Utility Box and here’s all you need to know about the latest Field Upgrade.

Already, there are a plethora of Field Upgrades to use on your Warzone loadouts. The majority are acquired through looting or as a reward for completing contracts. The Utility Box is likely to be an extremely popular option among players, so make sure you have all the details on how to acquire one.

How to use a Utility Box in Warzone

Up until now, players have had to decide between having an Ammo Box or an Armor Box as a Field Upgrade. However, the Utility Box allows you to access the best of both worlds. The Utility Box combines the utility of the Armor and Munitions Boxes into one, refilling the ammo of your weapons, Tacticals and Lethals, as well as your Armor Plates to maximum capacity.

Be mindful of where you throw down the Utility Box as it can be used to resupply your squad mates, too. If there’s any equipment left over, it will be dropped on the ground for other players to pick up.

A Utility Box is definitely a powerful item that all Operators will want to have on their team. They can be found as rare ground loot or purchased at Buy Stations.

The Utility Box will be added to Warzone’s loot pool with the launch of Season 3 Reloaded on May 1. Notably, the Utility Box will only be available on Rebirth Island modes, another one of many items that’s exclusive to the Resurgence map.

Now you have all the intel on Utility Boxes, you’re ready for when they roll out in Warzone.