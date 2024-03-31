Call of Duty: Warzone – What is the Climb and Punishment Public Event?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 is just around the corner, scheduled to launch on April 3. With the hype mainly on the return of Rebirth Island, traditional battle royale modes aren’t being shown as much love in the content drop. That being said, the Warzone gulag will receive a fresh update with a Climb and Punishment Public Event and here is what it entails.

Over the course of Warzone’s life cycle, the gulag has seen a variety of Public Events. Climb and Punishment is the most unique yet, asking you to place your trust in even the most formidable rival, but will it pay off?

More Call of Duty guides

Call of Duty: Warzone – Rebirth Resurgence Loaded Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bootcamp Mode Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the HRM-9 Rook Blueprint | MW3 and Warzone – All Vortex: Decay’s Realm Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the SOA Subverter Battle Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone – Portable Decontamination Station Field Upgrade Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bunker Buster Killstreak Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Glassless Optic | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Limb Ripper | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Zombies Power-Ups in Season 2 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Rogue Signal Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Urzikstan Nuke Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke and Complete the Champion’s Quest in Urzikstan | Call of Duty: Warzone – Night Vision Gulag Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone- How to Level Up Weapons Fast

Warzone Climb and Punishment Public Event explained

When you go to the gulag, a traditional 1v1 duel isn’t the only option to make it out alive. That’s if the Climb and Punishment event is announced at the beginning of your gulag match. Two ladders will fall from the roof, giving you the option to negotiate with your opponent, providing a safe escape route for both Operators.

However, you’ll have to trust your opponent, as regular gulag rules are still active, meaning you can still fight to the death for redeployment. If you’re climbing the ladder, the enemy can still shoot you down and claim the gulag victory for themselves. If you both make it to the top of the ladder, perhaps you’ll meet again later on in Urzikstan or Vondel to see who the best player in the battle royale really is.

The Climb and Punishment Public Event will appear randomly in a game of Warzone, so it’s recommended that you have proximity chat enabled at all times, ensuring that you’re ready to bargain a deal with your foe when the time comes.