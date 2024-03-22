MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
As is the case with many aftermarket parts that feature in weekly challenges, the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is overpowered in MW3 and Warzone. To unlock it, you must complete any five of the Week 7 challenges that are listed below.
Whether you’re a fan of multiplayer, slaying zombies, or fighting to become the best player in Urzikstan, there are challenges tied to all modes.
How to unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with Iron Sights Equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle
- Get 10 Operator Quickscope Kills with a Sight Equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle
- Get 7 Operator Longshot Kills with a Sight Equipped with a Recommended Marksman Rifle
- Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 magazine 5 times with Recommended Sniper Rifles
- Get 20 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended Handguns
- Get 10 Operator Clean Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle set to Single Fire Mode
- Get 15 Operator Tac Stance Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles
Zombies
- Get 10 Special Zombie Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle
- Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle while Deadshot Daiquiri is Active
- Get 200 Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle while Juggernog is Active
- Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times with a Recommended Sniper Rifle
- Get 250 Critical Kills with a Recommended Handgun
- Get 50 Mercenary Kills in Semi-Auto Fire Mode with a Recommended Battle Rifle
- Get 200 Kills in the Low Threat Zone with a Recommended Legendary Weapon
How to unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in Warzone
Battle Royale
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)
- In Warzone, place in the top 10 5 times or complete a Covert Exfil
- In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches
- In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts
Now you know how to get the JAK Outlaw-277, all that’s left to do is hop in a game!