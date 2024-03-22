MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

As is the case with many aftermarket parts that feature in weekly challenges, the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is overpowered in MW3 and Warzone. To unlock it, you must complete any five of the Week 7 challenges that are listed below.

Whether you’re a fan of multiplayer, slaying zombies, or fighting to become the best player in Urzikstan, there are challenges tied to all modes.

How to unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with Iron Sights Equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle

Get 10 Operator Quickscope Kills with a Sight Equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle

Get 7 Operator Longshot Kills with a Sight Equipped with a Recommended Marksman Rifle

Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 magazine 5 times with Recommended Sniper Rifles

Get 20 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended Handguns

Get 10 Operator Clean Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle set to Single Fire Mode

Get 15 Operator Tac Stance Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles

Zombies

Get 10 Special Zombie Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle

Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle while Deadshot Daiquiri is Active

Get 200 Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle while Juggernog is Active

Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times with a Recommended Sniper Rifle

Get 250 Critical Kills with a Recommended Handgun

Get 50 Mercenary Kills in Semi-Auto Fire Mode with a Recommended Battle Rifle

Get 200 Kills in the Low Threat Zone with a Recommended Legendary Weapon

How to unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 5 times or complete a Covert Exfil

In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

Now you know how to get the JAK Outlaw-277, all that’s left to do is hop in a game!