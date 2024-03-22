Gameranx

Video Game News, Lists & Guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

by

Compatible with the BAS-B.

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
MW3 and Warzone How to Unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit

As is the case with many aftermarket parts that feature in weekly challenges, the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit is overpowered in MW3 and Warzone. To unlock it, you must complete any five of the Week 7 challenges that are listed below.

Whether you’re a fan of multiplayer, slaying zombies, or fighting to become the best player in Urzikstan, there are challenges tied to all modes.

More Call of Duty guides

MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Soulrender Melee Weapon | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the SOA Subverter Battle Rifle | MW3 and Warzone – Dune: Rule of Fate Event Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: All Season 2 Reloaded Weapon Buffs and Nerfs | Call of Duty: Warzone – Portable Decontamination Station Field Upgrade Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Bunker Buster Killstreak Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Glassless Optic | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Limb Ripper | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Zombies Power-Ups in Season 2 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Rogue Signal Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Urzikstan Nuke Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke and Complete the Champion’s Quest in Urzikstan | Call of Duty: Warzone – Night Vision Gulag Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone- How to Level Up Weapons Fast |

ALSO READ  Alone In The Dark Is Now Available To Play

How to unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

  • Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with Iron Sights Equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle
  • Get 10 Operator Quickscope Kills with a Sight Equipped to a Recommended Marksman Rifle
  • Get 7 Operator Longshot Kills with a Sight Equipped with a Recommended Marksman Rifle
  • Get 3 Operator Kills with 1 magazine 5 times with Recommended Sniper Rifles
  • Get 20 Operator Headshot Kills with Recommended Handguns
  • Get 10 Operator Clean Kills with a Recommended Battle Rifle set to Single Fire Mode
  • Get 15 Operator Tac Stance Kills with Recommended Marksman Rifles
ALSO READ  Minecraft Has Started Their Own Subscription Service

Zombies

  • Get 10 Special Zombie Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle
  • Get 300 Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle while Deadshot Daiquiri is Active
  • Get 200 Kills with a Recommended Marksman Rifle while Juggernog is Active
  • Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times with a Recommended Sniper Rifle
  • Get 250 Critical Kills with a Recommended Handgun
  • Get 50 Mercenary Kills in Semi-Auto Fire Mode with a Recommended Battle Rifle
  • Get 200 Kills in the Low Threat Zone with a Recommended Legendary Weapon

How to unlock the JAK Outlaw-277 Kit in Warzone

Battle Royale

  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)
  • In Warzone Urzikstan, get 10 Operator Kills in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)
  • In Warzone, place in the top 10 5 times or complete a Covert Exfil
  • In Warzone, open 50 Loot Caches
  • In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts
ALSO READ  Rumor: Ghost of Tsushima PC Port To Be Announced Soon

Now you know how to get the JAK Outlaw-277, all that’s left to do is hop in a game!

Category: Tag: , , , , , , , , ,

About Lauren Sayles