MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Limb Ripper

Table of Contents[Hide][Show]
MW3 and Warzone Season 2 has arrived with an array of new content, including fresh aftermarket parts to unlock such as the JAK Limb Ripper.
This is a unique attachment which allows you to put a chainsaw on your gun as an underbarrel. As a result, you’ll be able to rip through opponents at close-quarters quickly and efficiently, while having a weapon on hand that can take on battles at longer ranges.
More Call of Duty guides
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Cryptid Bootcamp Event Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – Fortune’s Keep Ranked Play Ruleset | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the RAM-9 Submachine Gun | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the BP50 Assault Rifle | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Zombies Power-Ups in Season 2 | Call of Duty: Warzone – Rogue Signal Public Event Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Hordepoint Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Team Gun Game Mode Explained | Call of Duty: Warzone – Season 2 Ranked Play Rewards | Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 – Season 2 Ranked Play Rewards | MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Urgent Business Blueprint | Call of Duty: Warzone – All Urzikstan Nuke Rewards | Call of Duty: Warzone – How to get a Nuke and Complete the Champion’s Quest in Urzikstan | Call of Duty: Warzone – Night Vision Gulag Public Event Explained | MW3 and Warzone: How to get The Boys Weapon Blueprint | Call of Duty: Warzone- How to Level Up Weapons Fast |
How to unlock the JAK Limb Ripper in MW3 and Zombies
Multiplayer
- Get 30 Operator Kills with Alternate Ammo Equipped to a Recommended Weapon
- Get 10 Operator Kills with the Gun-Butt of a Recommended Weapon
- Get 10 Operator Point Blank Kills with a Recommended Weapon
- Get 3 Operator Melee Kills in a life 3 Times
- Get 20 Operator Kills with an Underbarrel Lethal Attachment Equipped to a Recommended Weapon
- Get 15 Operator Kills with Throwing Knives
- Perform 10 Finishing Moves on Enemy Operators
Zombies
- Get 50 Kills with a Recommended Melee weapon while Frenzied Guard is Active
- Get 500 Critical Kills with a Recommended Weapon
- Get 250 Kills with a Recommended Weapon with Fire Damage
- Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times with a Recommended Melee Weapon
- Get 10 Zombie Kills with a Throwing Knife
- Get 150 Kills with a Recommended Weapon while having at least 4 Active Perks
- Get 1 Mega Abomination Kill with a Recommended Weapon
How to unlock the JAK Limb Ripper in Warzone
Battle Royale
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)
- In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)
- In Warzone, place in the Top 10 5 times
- In Warzone, get 40 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon
- In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts
The next set of challenges will go live on February 21, with yet another reward up for grabs.