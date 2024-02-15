MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the JAK Limb Ripper

MW3 and Warzone Season 2 has arrived with an array of new content, including fresh aftermarket parts to unlock such as the JAK Limb Ripper.

This is a unique attachment which allows you to put a chainsaw on your gun as an underbarrel. As a result, you’ll be able to rip through opponents at close-quarters quickly and efficiently, while having a weapon on hand that can take on battles at longer ranges.

How to unlock the JAK Limb Ripper in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 30 Operator Kills with Alternate Ammo Equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 10 Operator Kills with the Gun-Butt of a Recommended Weapon

Get 10 Operator Point Blank Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 3 Operator Melee Kills in a life 3 Times

Get 20 Operator Kills with an Underbarrel Lethal Attachment Equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 15 Operator Kills with Throwing Knives

Perform 10 Finishing Moves on Enemy Operators

Zombies

Get 50 Kills with a Recommended Melee weapon while Frenzied Guard is Active

Get 500 Critical Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 250 Kills with a Recommended Weapon with Fire Damage

Get 10 Kills without being hit 20 times with a Recommended Melee Weapon

Get 10 Zombie Kills with a Throwing Knife

Get 150 Kills with a Recommended Weapon while having at least 4 Active Perks

Get 1 Mega Abomination Kill with a Recommended Weapon

How to unlock the JAK Limb Ripper in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Loot Caches in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the Top 10 5 times

In Warzone, get 40 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone, complete 15 Contracts

The next set of challenges will go live on February 21, with yet another reward up for grabs.