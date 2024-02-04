MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the BP50 Assault Rifle

We are just days away from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 2 and fans can expect a whole host of new content to roll out across all modes with this update. It wouldn’t be a new season if there weren’t fresh weapons joining the battlefield. One of those weapons is the BP50 assault rifle which has the potential to shake up the meta in MW3 and Warzone.

According to Activision, the BP50 wields “exceptional maneuverability and a spectacular rate of fire compared to other rifles in its class, this Corvus-built armament can cut down the opposition in a variety of rapid and impressive ways.”

How to unlock the BP50 in MW3 and Warzone

The BP50 isn’t tied to an in-game challenge, or part of the weekly quests. Instead, the assault rifle is obtained from battle pass sector B7. This is a free sector of the Season 2 battle pass, so you don’t have to make a purchase in order to add this new gun to your arsenal.

As you play, you’ll earn battle pass tokens which you can use to manually make your way through the sectors until you reach sector B7. You then have to acquire all the rewards within that sector before you can unlock the BP50. If you have any double battle pass XP tokens lying around, you can use them to rack up those all-important battle pass tokens even quicker.

Now you know how to unlock the BP50 in MW3 and Warzone, you’re ready for the launch of Season 2 on February 7, 2024.