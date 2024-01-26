MW3 and Warzone: How to Unlock the Urgent Business Blueprint

Add a new blueprint to your collection.

The final set of weekly challenges are live in MW3 and Warzone, with an Urgent Business MTZ-762 battle rifle blueprint up for grabs.

To unlock the weapon blueprint, you must complete five challenges from Week 8. Since there are challenges across multiplayer, zombies, and battle royale, you can pick up the blueprint in your preferred mode.

How to unlock the Urgent Business blueprint in MW3 and Zombies

Multiplayer

Get 20 Operator Point Blank Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 20 Operator Clean Kills with the JAK Signal Burst Equipped to the to the Holger 556

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with the JAK Bullseye Equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Get 3 Operator Kills Without Dying 5 Times with the JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit Equipped

Get 5 Operator Longshot Kills with the JAK Beholder Rifle Kit Equipped to the TYR

Get 20 Operator Kills while Aiming Down Sights with the JAK Headhunter Carbine Kit Equipped to Rival-9

Get 15 Operator Headshot Kills with the AOK 4.0x RQ-9 Recon Equipped to a Recommended Weapon

Zombies

Get 500 Critical Kills with a Recommended Weapon

Get 200 Kills with the JAK Signal Burst equipped to a Pack-A-Punched Holger 556

Get 5 Special Zombie Kills with Shotguns

Kill a Warlord with a Recommended Weapon

Get 300 Kills with the JAK Thunder LMG Kit equipped to the Sidewinder while Juggernog is Active

Get 200 Kills with the MCW 6.8 while Stamin Up is active

Get 50 Mercenary Kills with the JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion equipped to the Rival-9

How to unlock the Urgent Business weapon blueprint in Warzone

Battle Royale

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the North-West Region (Resort, Power, Seaport, Cargo)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Southern Region (City, Suburbs, Manor)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Eastern Region (Military Base or Farms)

In Warzone Urzikstan, open 20 Normal or Legendary Chests in the Central Region (Old Town or Lowtown)

In Warzone, place in the top 10 five times or complete a Convert Exfil

In Warzone, get 40 Operator Kills or Kill Assists with a Recommended Weapon

In Warzone, Complete 15 Contracts

MW3 and Warzone Season 1 ends on February 6, so you have just under two weeks to secure yourself the Urgent Business blueprint.