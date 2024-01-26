Nintendo Jump-Start January Sale Delivers Deep Discounts On Nintendo’s Own Games

It's one of those opportunities you just have to take.

Nintendo has launched a new store sale, with that rare can’t miss prospect of discounted Nintendo games.

Their Jump-Start January sale is now live, and runs until February 7, at 11:59 PT. We’ll put a focus on their first party titles and any of its DLC, as fans well know that these games usually don’t go down in price. All of these games are now cheaper than if you used the MyNintendo Game Voucher program to redeem them, so you really don’t want to miss this sale.

Animal Crossing New Horizons 30 % off, from $ 59.99 to $ 41.99

Animal Crossing New Horizons – Happy Home Designer DLC 30 % off, from $ 24.99 to $ 17.49

Animal Crossing New Horizons – Base Game + Happy Home Designer Bundle 30 % off, from $ 84.98 to $ 59.48

Boxboy! + Boxgirl! 30 % off, from $ 9.99 to $ 6.99

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker 30 % off, from $ 39.99 to $ 27.99

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Special Episode 30 % off, from $ 5.99 to $ 4.19

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – Base Game + Special Episode 30 % off, from $ 45.98 to $ 32.18

Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics 30 % off, from $ 39.99 to $ 27.99

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze 33 % off, from $ 59.99 to $ 39.99

Kirby’s Dream Buffet 30 % off, from $ 14.99 to $ 10.49

Mario Strikers: Battle League 30 % off, from $ 59.99 to $ 41.99

New Pokemon Snap 30 % off, from $ 59.99 to $ 41.99

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX 30 % off, from $ 59.99 to $ 41.99

Splatoon 3 30 % off, from $ 59.99 to $ 41.99

Splatoon 3 – Base Game + Expansion Pass 21 % off, from $ 84.98 to $ 66.98

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD 30 % off, from $ 59.99 to $ 41.99

Warioware: Get It Together! 30 % off, from $ 49.99 to $ 34.99

Here’s a few other notable titles that were exclusive to Nintendo, or feature Nintendo’s partners and characters:

Baten Kaitos I & II: HD Remaster 30 % off, from $ 49.99 to $ 34.99

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise 30 % off, from $ 49.99 to $ 34.99

Fitness Boxing: Fist of the North Star 30 % off, from $ 49.99 to $ 34.99

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope 58 % off, from $ 59.99 to $ 25.15

Part Time UFO, 30 % off, from $ 8.99 to $ 6.29

The Stretchers, 30 % off, from $ 19.99 to $ 13.99

