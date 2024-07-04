Marvel Rivals Have Officially Shown Off Spider-Man In The Game

Marvel Rivals is a game that everyone is sitting around waiting to release as it will be a free-to-play Overwatch style game but with everyone’s favorite superheroes. Every so often, leading up to the launch of the game, we keep getting new sneak peaks at the characters and heroes that are planned to be in the game. While some have pointed out some characters they believe to be missing, there are still many great ones we are getting to see.

Today, the newest character got their reveal trailer and it was Spider-Man, one that will probably be the most popular once the game releases considering how much fame the hero already has.

The beginning of the Closed Beta Test is set to begin on July 23rd, which is only about two weeks away before players can dive into the game that were accepted into it. Soon after we can expect the release of the game as well.

The story of Spider-Man is pretty much the same as before, a radioactive spider has bitten Peter Parker and it has given him powers that he can use to save the world, which has lead to be becoming the “friendly neighborhood spider-man.”

It is exciting to think about getting a Marvel game such as Marvel Rivals, especially after Marvel’s Avengers hadn’t done too great during its launch time, but now we can hope for something a bit different with Marvel Rivals. The free-to-play game will be launching world wide soon.