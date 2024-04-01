Marvel Rivals Is Missing Some Important Characters

Marvel Rivals is a brand new 6v6 game releasing in 2025 that is basically made to be a Marvel themed Overwatch, featuring many of our beloved and favorite superheroes. In the trailer released just last week, we got to see so many different characters, both heroes and villains come together to defeat and take down the other team.

In the trailer, we saw many different characters but there’s some that are missing which are making fans wonder if they are even there. However, this might just be for the simple fact that they will be added more characters though something like a Battle Pass, simpler to Fortnite or Marvel Avengers where you could purchase more characters from the in-game store.

Some of the characters that aren’t seen are pretty big ones, such as Captain America, who was one of the first Avengers and superheroes alongside Marvel‘s Iron Man and Captain Marvel. Somehow, he is no way to be seen in the game and there isn’t any reason yet as to why. Below is a list of other missing characters according to GameRant.

Captain America

Thor

Black Widow

Hawkeye

Ant-Man

Wasp

The game does have characters like The Punisher, which then makes players want Venom and Daredevil. This isn’t even all the characters missing from the game, but these are some of the biggest ones. But hopefully, this just means we will have a lot of added content later on.

As of right now, Marvel’s Rivals does not have a official release date or a launch window other than it should come out in 2025 and it will be free-to-play.