BioWare Potentially Has Mystery Game in the Pipeline

Fans of Dragon Age and Mass Effect have been waiting for more news from BioWare. More information about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is expected to come at this year’s Summer Game Fest according to some rumors, with unsubstantiated sources still promising a release sometime in 2024. Mass Effect 4 has also been in the works for some time, but according to a new job post, the studio might have something else in the works beyond these two huge titles.

A job listing posted on the company’s official website in late March is calling for a temporary development manager who will need to coordinate across “2-3 diverse project teams,” and while it’s clear what the first two projects are, the third is a cause for discussion.

In early 2024, BioWare was the newest company to announce a slew of layoffs as part of a downsizing effort on the part of parent company Electronic Arts. Despite this, the studio has promised that work on Mass Effect 4 and Dragon Age: Dreadwolf hasn’t been negatively impacted.

The last game in the Dragon Age series, Dragon Age: Inquisition, was released in November 2014. It received critical acclaim and became the most successful launch in BioWare’s history based on units sold. It was awarded Game of the Year at The Game Awards 2014, the 2014 NAVGTR Awards, and the 18th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards.

Prior to this, the previous mainline game in the Mass Effect series, Mass Effect 3, was released in March 2012 and sold almost 900,000 copies in its first 24 hours. It was awarded Game of the Year from Game Informer and a standalone sequel, Mass Effect: Andromeda, was released in 2017 to less than stellar reviews.