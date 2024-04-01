GTA 5 Modders Want Their Mods On The Nintendo Switch

While GTA 5, and Rockstar in general are very against having mods on the game, community modders still try to get their mods on places like the Nintendo Switch, Linux, Android and other websites. This comes from a source code leak shared about by Gamespot. This is a wild thing to think about but it was shared on Twitter to show the plans that these models apparently have planned for GTA 5.

The thing is, it could actually be possible to get the mods onto the Nintendo Switch – even though that is really wrong to do as neither company involved promote the use of mods. The Switch runs on the same system as a Xbox 360 or a PS3, meaning working with that same type of system gives modders a area to start with, but it will still take a lot.

There is constantly so much going on with GTA 5, whether that be what the community is doing, a new GTA online update, or just more rumors and leaks for GTA 6. Just a week ago, many players thought that the new GTA would be delayed, only for us later to then find out the game indeed was not delayed.

Just days ago it came out that GTA 6 is still right on time with the date that was originally shown in the first release trailer, which many were relieved for. Do remember that modding GTA 5 or Nintendo Switch is not supported and could end in a ban.