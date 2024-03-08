GTA 5 Gets Documentary Called “Grand Theft Hamlet”

Grand Theft Auto 5 is getting a documentary, but not about what you might think. A film company called Altitude Media Group has decided to pick up this idea from two players who decided to stage Shakespeare’s Hamlet in the game during the COVID-19 shutdown.

Everyone around the time that Covid happened remembers sitting at home on their computers playing video games while the world was locked down. Two GTA 5 players who love theatre decided to sit down and recreate the beloved Hamlet in the video game, giving it a Grand Theft Auto vibe. The synopsis below shows just how creative this project was.

“January 2021. The UK is in its third lockdown, and all entertainment venues remain closed. For theatre actors Sam and Mark, the future looks bleak. As the pandemic drags on, Mark — single and childless — is increasingly socially isolated, while Sam panics about how he is going to support his young family. They spend their days in the online digital world of Grand Theft Auto, and when they stumble across a theater, they suddenly have an idea to stage a full production of Hamlet within the game. This film charts their ridiculous, hilarious, and moving adventure as they battle violent griefers and discover surprising truths about life, friendship, and the enduring power of Shakespeare.”

This new documentary is set to be titled Grand Theft Hamlet. As of right now, there isn’t anymore information about the title, but that it is in the works and hopefully it will be something to look forward to even after GTA 6 releases.