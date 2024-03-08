A CEO At EA Claims AI Is Positively Impacting Video Game Development

The creators of the Sims 4 Electronic Arts CEO has expressed how they believe that video game development can be made easier but still be done successful even with the use of AI, which is a interesting option to give in such a time where everyone is against artificial intelligence.

EA recently had a shutdown of many studios, cancellations of upcoming video game projects, the company has also laid off hundreds of employees, so they haven’t had the best couple of weeks as of lately. With the video game industry seemingly struggling as much as it is due to layoffs, it also isn’t surprising to see EA fall to it too.

Recently, Andrew Wilson spoke at a tech conference and spoke about how AI is generative impactful when developing a video game and that he believes ” about 60%” of any and all video game development processes could benefit from AI use. Reasons that companies want to use AI is because it creates the content a user requests within just a couple of days versus the time it would take a human to do it.

“We’re in the era of generative AI which is the most exciting yet by a fairly wide margin and something that we’re embracing deeply. We think about it in three core vectors: efficiency, expansion, and transformation.”

Andrew Wilson also said, “And I would tell you, part of that is how do we get our people to embrace it and for creators of games, this is incredibly exciting: the ability to get to the fun faster and get to market faster is the Holy Grail for them. And so, we see a real embrace happening inside of our company around these things that can help them get to greatness much more quickly.”

Later on in the discussion, Wilson went on to share how EA could have a pretty sweet deal when it comes to AI that might make them multi-billions of dollars – this happens to be one of the big reasons AI is considered in many cases but it isn’t for certain how the artificial intelligence is being used here.