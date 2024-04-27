The Next Minecraft Update Officially Got Its Name

Mojang is known for releasing updates to their Minecraft platform every few months, the next one is 1.21 which is titled Tricky Trials which will be releasing in June of this year. Just like updates before, this one will bring many new weapons, crafting items, and possible biomes. In one of our recent previous updates we finally got to see the appearance of cherry blossoms which was one many of us loved since it introduced a new set of craftable wood items. They have also done interesting things in the past like for April Fools.

A few days ago, a smaller update was released, 1.205 which added some new things for animal lovers including a critter which is a armadillo, some new wolf pattern designs – a total of eight, and players will now be able to craft wolf armor. While there isn’t much to this update, it is still enough to make it exciting.

Below is a list of everything players can expect to get in update 1.21 according to GameRant.

Mace Weapon

Paintings

Music Discs

The Crafter

The Breeze

The Bogged

Trial Chambers

Trial Spawner

Ominous Trials

The Vault

Wind Charge

Armor Trims

Banner Patterns

Decorative Copper

Copper Bulb

Tuff Blocks

Pottery Sherds

This is not all though. Minecraft is always good when it comes to adding many new pieces of content to their games, adding little things and even big things but all of it being features players didn’t realize they actually needed as bad as they did until they play it. This update will go live in June.