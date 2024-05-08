Star Wars Outlaws Developers Explain The Reputation System

This will make many want to do many play-throughs.

Star Wars Outlaws is getting more and more popular with each passing day as we get close to the release day. The developers of the game have officially shared some information and insight on the game according to GameRant about the Game’s Reputation system. This is supposed to shape the adventure as we go.

This Star Wars franchise game is set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, and it will be up to the players to pull off a heist within the game whcih will make Star Wars hisotry. This open world Star War game introduces the protagonist Kay Vess, with her we wil explore the underworld and visit locations from Star Wars that are familiar to players who adore the franchise.

The Reputation mechanic is one that will track the player’s relationship with different criminal syndicates which will change the way of the game. This means that the players relationship can change from Terrible to Excellent which is how it will work.

This feature will then impact how the enemies also react to Kay while in combat as well, so overall this mechanic will change many parts of the game overall considering some NPCs will only share certain things with the player if they are on good terms. This could then have certain storylines locked up if a player fails to have a good relationship with one of the NPCs.

Star Wars Outlaws is set to release on August 30 for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.