Concord Director Promises That Trailer Is Only A “Tiny Slice” Of The World and Characters

It’s interesting to look back at the last month of gaming news and point to all the big announcements that have been made and which ones didn’t live up to the hype. When hearing that last line, many of you likely pointed to how things all started with the Sony State of Play event, which was incredibly lackluster outside of one title at the very end. To that point, the event began with a LONG look at the upcoming 5v5 shooter called Concord. It’s made by a team of industry vets who are trying to do something different with the shooter genre, and two trailers were dropped to highlight some of what was coming.

However, the trailers didn’t resonate with people, and the initial and rather long story/character trailer seemed to be in direct contradiction to the gameplay trailer that followed. During a chat with VGC, director of IP Kim Kreines discussed that trailer and promised that what people saw was only a “tiny slice” of the character development to come:

“Yeah, that trailer. That moment is such a tiny slice of everything that we’ve been working on for years and years. We’re excited for the game and for the IP, and for the game to be in people’s hands. I’m very excited for folks to delve into the Galactic Guide if that’s something they choose to do, for our vignettes to come out on a weekly basis, they’ll start to fall in love with the depth of the characters. None of that is something you can get in a tiny little slice of it.”

While that’s true, and it’ll be interesting to see what these “weekly vignettes” will be like, the key thing to note here is that none of it will matter if things don’t work out on the gameplay front. After all, there are a LOT of 5v5 shooters out there, and each one claims to be the most unique of the bunch. Heck, we’re about to get one such title from Marvel! So Concord has its work cut out for it. The good news is that we’ll have some idea of how it truly works and play soon, as a beta is coming, and they’ll be able to fine-tune things once they have some player feedback.

Even still, they have an uphill battle ahead of them, and if they’re not careful, things could get messy in a way that some joking characters can’t find their way out of.