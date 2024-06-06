Concord Launch Prices And Pre-Order Bonuses Revealed

Even with the poor reveal, Sony could still make this game a success.

Sony has officially revealed the prices and pre-order bonuses for Concord.

As shown in the PlayStation Store, Concord Standard Edition comes in at $ 40, while the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $ 60.

The Digital Deluxe Edition bundles in the base game, 16 character skins, the Monarch Pack, and 72 Hours Early Access. What’s in the Monarch Pack? This will just have a Vale’s Monarch Frontliner Sniper Skin, and a Dead Reckoner Weapon Skin Pack.

Gamers who pre-order the game will get the Monarch Pack, as well as beta early access for that consumer, and four of their friends. Of course, those friends will have to have PSN accounts as well, if they want to get to play the game.

As we recently reported, Sony decided to make PSN login a requirement for Concord on PC, as well as PlayStation. Of course, that also means that Concord on PC is region-locked away from being playable in the countries that don’t have official PSN support. Concord players in those countries don’t get to choose, and will have to play the game on a PlayStation 5 console.

Now, a lot of gamers have publicly expressed their distaste for Concord, but we will acknowledge that it’s highly possible that Sony still finds an audience for their game. There are a lot of gamers who play live service games like Fortnite and Overwatch 2 on their PlayStation 5 consoles. Some of them may have even played Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and are also willing to try other similar games on the way, like Marvel Rivals.

Sony doesn’t need all their fans to get on board with Concord or their other live service games. They have seen that live service gamers are enough to generate consistent amount of revenue for an extended period of time.

Even with everything that is working against Concord right now, Sony could see it becoming successful at launch. And even if that doesn’t happen, it could still pay off for them if Concord finds its audience a few years in to its life cycle, just like what happened with Rare’s Sea of Thieves.

But it’s also possible that Concord never works out for Sony or developer Firewalk Studios. There’s a credible theory that all these emerging live service games are already years late to the trend, as those gamers are already set to playing the same games they got into in the past five or six years.

Concord will be releasing on August 24, 2024, on PlayStation 5, and PC via Steam.