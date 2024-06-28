Cyberpunk 2077 Sequel Being Developed In America Is A Big Positive

CD Projekt Red is such a big-name studio after their incredible work with The Witcher franchise. Everyone was hyped about the next journey they were crafting for players to enjoy. Cyberpunk 2077 traded in the fantasy medieval setting for a futuristic world where players dealt with the rough and tough Night City. Set within America, it seems like there were some areas developers felt could have been done better.

Sure, looking back at Cyberpunk 2077, most of us would point out the immense number of bugs. There were countless technical issues that made the game a real fiasco at launch. But after the slew of patches and updates that addressed these issues, developers discovered something that could be fixed in a sequel installment.

Thanks to VGC, we’re finding out that the team became more aware that some of their design choices were not American enough. It’s minor things like manhole coverings that were not the same design that we would see in America. With that said, the sequel already has a big benefit, and it’s being developed by CD Projekt Red’s North American studio located in Boston.

The team feels that being able to develop this game in America should help give them the ability to make necessary tweaks from the first title experience. After living in the country, they will get a better idea of how things should be designed. Overall, it’s a means to aid further the immersion of the game being set in America.

Of course, we’ll likely be a good ways off before we get our first real look at the game. Still, it’s nice knowing that even minor little things fans have pointed out from the first Cyberpunk 2077 title are being recognized by the folks handling the next game installment.