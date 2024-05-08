Pokemon GO Has Received The Last Rediscover Campaign Update

Pokemon GO offers many campaigns through each month that are geared around whatever their theme is for that month or that overall season. This event has contained a few different updates for the players to be able to get the most excitement out of the game overall. However, one of the updates actually made players a bit upset has it changed the way the avatars look in the game.

The Pokemon GO Rediscover campaign had original started in April, some of the updates being good other ones not. Now, the final update has come out for Pokemon GO and its Rediscover updates. This fourth installment is called “Rediscover Your Reality” and has added a new feature to the game called GO Snapshot which is a really cool new feature.

GO Snapshot allows players to add up to three of their Pokemon in a snapshot together, the game even giving suggestions of which ones to use according to GameRant. The Pokemon can be positioned however the player wants them to be, have them play with a toy, and then the player can even edit said pictures afterward as well.

This feature is even more fun on the go where players can take unique photos at different locations they visit on their journeys. This feature just helps make Pokemon GO even more realistic. This has to be one of the best updates so far. Below is a list of the patch notes.

Pokemon GO Rediscover Your Reality Changes

Point, position, and photograph Pokémon with all-new enhancements to GO Snapshot!

To access GO Snapshot, select the Camera item in your inventory, or tap the Camera icons within the Pokédex or the menu.

For the first time, you can include up to three Pokémon in your snapshots! You can pick whichever three Pokémon you please, or you can check out the available group sets . Group sets are featured suggestions that can help inspire your photography!

. Group sets are featured suggestions that can help inspire your photography! You can place Pokémon in your photo on the ground, on an object, or in the air—you can finally snap a pic of certain Pokémon taking wing! You can also use a new toy to capture your Pokémon’s attention.

Ready to review? Exit out of the GO Snapshot view to check out your AR photos, which you can bedazzle with all sorts of decorations!

Other updates include burst mode, which takes a series of AR photos, and timer, which applies a delay prior to taking the AR photo. We can’t wait to see all of your snapshots, so be sure to share!

Pokemon GO is available on all mobile devices.