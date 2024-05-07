Pokemon GO May Community Day Has Been Teased Online

Pokemon GO has a special community day every month, sometimes even twice a month where tey host a Classic Community Day as well. The next Community Day for Pokemon GO will happen on May 19 and players so far believe that the featured Pokemon will be Toucannon or Bounsweet, since seemingly both looked to be in the video teased.

The Pokemon GO Community Day is an event that happens every month featuring rare or uncommon Pokemon, and it makes only them spawn between a time frame of 2 pm to 5 pm, giving player a whole three hours to collect up the Pokemon, its candy, and maybe even a shiny – which I nomrally always catch a few shiny Pokemon on these days.

During these events, players will be able to evolve the Pokemon with a exclusivr Attack moe plus if a community day ticket was purchased, players can also work through some quests to received bonus rewards. Last month’s community day featured Bellsprout, which was perfect to bring in Springtime.

However, Community Day won’t be the only event happening in May for Pokemon GO. According to GameRant, Niantic also revealed that their will be a third Master Ball event happening on May 14. This will allow players to get another Master Ball again, making this the third one. This event will run from May 14 to 19.

Pokemon GO has had many things going on lately, recently they have released a brand new update that changed the way players avatars look, which wasn’t taken all that way from the community.