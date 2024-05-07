10 Best New Games Announced In April 2024

Here are some of the very best new game announcements.

April is over, and it was an interesting month for better and for worse. But what were the games that were announced within it to keep us interested for the rest of the year and beyond? We’ll show you the ten that got our attention!

#10 Lost Legions

So, where shall we begin? How about with a game that honestly looks like something you’ve seen many times before but put a “fresh coat of paint” on things by disguising it as a Roman-focused title? Enter Lost Legions.

The game occurs within a massive forest where a huge battle between the Roman Legionnaires and a barbarian horde takes place. Over 30,000 Romans died that day, but YOU weren’t one of them. So, you have to try and survive in this weird place, which means finding supplies and weapons you can use.

Then, you’ll expand, try to find your fellow Legionnaires, and seek out the truth about what really lies in this forest.

#9 Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel

You might have noticed that there are a lot of “horde survivor” games out there right now where players are asked to take on massive armies of enemies that they shouldn’t be able to endure but will because they can power up their characters over time and make them strong enough to endure everything that’s thrown at them. Jotunnslayer: Hordes of Hel will be the newest entry in that subgenre.

As the name suggests, you’ll be a soul condemned to the Norse underworld. The twist is that you’ll get the chance to fight back, which means taking on all the hordes of monsters and underworld beings you can imagine.

Oh, and the gods might fight you, too. Good luck!

#8 Yars Rising

And now for something completely different. If you’re a fan of Wayforward like we are, you know that they make really high-quality titles. That’s going to continue with Yars Rising. This game is set in a future where a hacker who goes by the handle “Yar” will get a job that should’ve been easy.

But, as you would expect from a title like this, everything transforms into something MUCH bigger. Now, she and a certain “friend” of hers are going to have to take down a super conglomerate named Kotech and figure out what they’re doing that threatens the entire galaxy!

A fun action-adventure title awaits!

#7 Beyond Galaxyland

Oh, if you thought that last title was “unique,” you need to check out Beyond Galaxyland when it arrives later this fall. The game starts out on Earth via your typical “average guy” named Doug. Then, all of a sudden, the Earth is destroyed, and Doug winds up in a place called Galaxyland!

What is that? It’s a uniquely crafted artificial solar system that is meant for those with “nowhere else to go.” At first, Doug is just caught up in this new place. But as time goes on and he meets some of the other residents here, he’ll go on a quest to learn more about this solar system and seek out the truth that ties them all together.

#6 Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change

Many of you are likely familiar with this franchise, and if so, and you’ve been enjoying the fourth entry, you’ll be eager to try Europa Universalis IV: Winds of Change.

The game’s “winds of change” theme will lead to more than just a clever subtitle. You’ll get to dive into various historical scenarios that involve that concept being brought in…for better and for worse. The team at Paradox Interactive also promises that there are upgrades coming for over a dozen nations and that you can even create your own stories through this expansion.

Just remember, no matter what happens, strategy is your greatest ally.

#5 Arena Breakout: Infinite

Something that sometimes gets lost in the gaming industry is that there are plenty of titles that get made for mobile systems, and then they eventually get ported to PCs or consoles because of their popularity and fan demand. Arena Breakout: Infinite is one such title. The multiplayer tactical first-person shooter has been doing well in the mobile space, and now, via its “Infinite” port, you’re going to get it on PC.

If you’re interested, the game isn’t just coming to PC, but a beta for the title will be out soon. Be on the lookout for that.

#4 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

If you were a fan of the expansive first game in this franchise, then Kingdom Come: Deliverance II will be a welcome sight to you. This time around, you’ll play a character named Henry of Skalitz. He is a young peasant man whose home was razed by some evil knights, and so he sets out on a quest to become one himself so he can get the revenge he so desperately craves.

The journey will not be easy for Henry or his allies. He’ll have to fight hard for every inch he wishes to gain and the life he wants to save. But with enough courage, skill, and a little bit of luck, he might just be able to change this medieval world.

#3 Kill Knight

If you liked the previous “horde-survivor” game we showed you; then you should be pumped for Kill Knight. The game has you as a demon who is put in the lowest arena of the underworld and tasked with killing everything in sight if you wish to survive. Hint: you’re going to want to survive.

What follows is an isometric shooter that’ll have you firing guns of all kinds and “unleashing the demon within” for even more devastating attacks. In this place, it’s not just “kill or be killed,” it’s kill…or face the consequences for not killing others. Good luck with that!

#2 Alien: Rogue Incursion

Admittedly, we don’t have much to go on for Alien: Rogue Incursion. However, we do have SOME details that could make this a game to keep an eye on. Well, if you have a VR headset, that is. The team behind the trailer claims that this will be a first-person action horror game where you will “be closer to the Xenomorphs than ever before!”

That’s not exactly a good thing, as anyone who’s watched the movies will tell you, but sure, we’ll roll with it. If they are able to put the horror vibes of the movies into a VR video game, it will be something worth checking out when it arrives.

#1 Tales of the Shire

Finally, we have what might just be the most “boring” tale in the history of a certain book series’ game adaptations. Tales of the Shire is a new game coming to Nintendo Switch based on the books by J.R.R. Tolkien.

Some of you might think you’re going to go off on an “unexpected journey” with these Hobbits, but you’d be wrong. Instead, you’ll see what “life in the Shire” is like through these Hobbit’s eyes. You’ll get to make your own “Hobbit Hole,” go grow and harvest crops, explore your country, and so on.

It’ll be a peaceful Hobbit life, and that will be enough for most of you.