Multiversus Has Revealed Banana Guard As Its Next Playable Character

When a fighting game is put together, one of the most important aspects that must be decided is who to have in the title’s roster. Depending on what kind of fighting game it is, you have to either go for a mix of old and new faces from past titles or, in something like a crossover title, you have to pick characters you think will resonate with players regardless of the character’s franchise origins. So far, Multiversus has been rather “safe” with its picks, including numerous DC Comics characters, Looney Tunes representatives, and so on. But now, they’ve unleashed a trailer for what is the wackiest entry in the game so far.

Behold! The trailer for Banana Guard from the Adventure Time series. This is a real trailer, and he’s a real character. While we’re not too familiar with the Cartoon Network classic, this is a character from that show, and it was apparently a prominent one. Why they picked Banana Guard over someone like Marceline, Ice King, or someone else is beyond us, but it does show that they’re not afraid to “go wild” and bring in a character that no one expects. Seriously, who expected this to happen?

The Multiversus Twitter account also made a small “trading card” clip for you to see some of the attacks that you can do as a Banana Guard.

So, yeah, this is happening, and it’s the absolute antithesis of the previous character reveal with The Joker. That character was “expected” because Mark Hamill had already done some voice work within the game, and he’s one of the most iconic comic villains ever. He made sense for the game and thus was a “fair entrant.” But Banana Guard? That’s something else entirely.

The one point we will concede is that, unlike many characters in fighting games, Banana Guard has a spear. You’d be surprised how many people in fighting titles don’t have a spear and thus don’t use certain kinds of attacks that Banana Guard can now unleash. We can see him charging at foes, slamming the spear into the ground to cause damage, or picking off foes in the air. So, while the guard might not be what you expected, they are going to be a unique fighting style to use or adapt to.

Given that the game is relaunching on May 28th, Player First Games likely has another character or two that they’ll announce before launch.