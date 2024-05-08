Multiversus Drops New Trailer Featuring Joker, Confirms New Release Date

We’ve chronicled the curious case of Multiversus since its announcement. It started out as just a regular crossover title featuring characters from Warner Bros Discovery, and then it became a game that was getting DLC for a beta version. Then, developer Player First Games decided that they were going to shut down the beta without any way to keep playing it while they left for several months to “improve the title.” It wasn’t the most kosher thing to do in the minds of many gamers. However, at long last, the game is about three weeks away from a full release, and they decided to celebrate by welcoming in a new character: The Joker.

Not only is The Joker coming to Multiversus, but he’ll once again be voiced by the legendary Mark Hamill. Hamill was already in the game as one of the announcers for the title, but fans felt that he was going to get “his due” sooner rather than later. Sure enough, as part of the announcement for his character, we got an epic trailer featuring him squaring off against Batman.

The game’s character model feels good enough for what the title is and how it interprets the various roster members they have. It should also be noted that this game also has voice lines from the late Kevin Conroy within it, and thus it’s only natural Mark Hamill be there to “counter him.” Hamill noted previously that after the death of Conroy, there was “no point” in voicing The Joker anymore. However, this seems to be the exception to the rule, given that he was already in the game and likely told him that Joker would come to play soon enough.

As great as the cinematic was, it didn’t show off the arsenal of moves and weapons that Joker will have in the game. More than likely, it’ll be a more “playful” version of his tactics, given the game’s tone and aesthetic. So, he’ll probably have things like pies to throw or use his electric buzzer, unleash his Joker toxin on folks, and the like.

Given that the game is coming back on May 28th, they will likely drop a special gameplay trailer for him soon enough. The real question is whether they’ll unveil another character before the re-release. That was one of the biggest things they did leading up to the original alpha/beta launch was to emphasize the characters that would come, and the roster definitely has room to get even bigger.