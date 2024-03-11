Multiversus Is Coming Back This May, On Unreal Engine 5

No need to get yourself an Illudium Q-36 Explosive Space Modulator.

Player First Games has reemerged to share the real official release date of Multiversus.

While rumors that the game was in development emerged way in advance, the Warner Bros-themed, Smash Bros. style platform fighter originally released on open beta on July 2022. Player First went ahead with releasing the game on all planned platforms, including PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows on Steam and Epic Game Store. They then ended the open beta on June 2023.

While fans were upset that the title was pulled, with some media outlets and influencers creating baseless speculation about the title, Player First was clear that they pulled the title to prepare for its official launch. Fans may have had to be patient in waiting for the official release, we now see that WB Games did not give up on the title, Player First was not shutting down, and the studio seems eager to return to the game for fans to play after all.

In a new video, Player First’s co-founder Tony Huynh shared the main updates that we needed to know. Multiversus shifted to Unreal Engine 5, which would be a credible explanation for why the studio went radio silent while they were working on the title. Tony specifically cited improvements in lighting and overall visuals.

Tony also mentioned that they had built new netcode. Unfortunately for the hardcore fighting game fans out there, he did not spell out the words rollback netcode, but that doesn’t mean they didn’t implement that. Tony claims performance will be consistent across different platforms, so either they did go for rollback, or they’ve implemented a system with a lot of lag offline as well as online.

Tony brought up an upcoming PvE mode, to give players a different way to enjoy playing. Now, Super Smash Bros is fond of experimenting on their single player modes, with the only consistent element being having a lot that you can do, even playing alone. So, as much as some fans will call this unfair, Player First knows they will have to live up to that standard for Multiversus.

Finally, Tony promised more crossover characters and stages, so there’s hope yet for those “Baby Jane” Hudson fans out there. In the meantime, we got the official tease for Marvin the Martian, who may be arriving with the game upon its launch.

Multiversus is releasing on May 28, 2024. You can watch the official announcement video below.