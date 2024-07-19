The First Descendant Gets High Performance Update

The First Descendant has received a hot fix patch today after the game had to have some maintenance. The game and its developers are showing that they are very much so listening to their community and its players feedback as it is adding things that players have been asking for. They are also adding these things pretty quickly as well considering how often they are adding the things requested in these updates.

Thanks to Forbes, they went in-depth abut what changes were added to the game. Some of them include that there were some new Void Shard farming changes, including the amount of how many shards are given for dual drop pylons, it has been increased by 1.5x. This means players will be able to farm a lot more of them a lot quicker.

That was one of the biggest changes to the game so far, but the developers so far have promised that there are more coming soon and that everyone should stay tuned. There is also another new option that will allow players to report other players for being AFK for too long, which can happen when players want to rack up experience but are doing nothing during the missions.

That is about all that has been really changed and updated about the game so far. There is more updates coming with more things that the community has been asking for. Until then, get the new update now.