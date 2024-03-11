PUBG: Battlegrounds Has Shared Their 2024 Roadmap

Roadmaps for video games are something that is always exciting, especially when they come jam-packed with so much content to come to a favorite game. PUBG: Battlegrounds is set to receive many new pieces of content, a lot of it being outlined in a recent roadmap video that was shared by the developers on social media.

The journey ahead is full of excitement! 🎁

Dive into the 2024 Roadmap, where our devs spill the beans on their plans for the year.

Get ready for an extraordinary year of PUBG! ✨



*Keep your eyes glued to the screen until the end! 😉

#PUBG7YEARS #PUBG #BATTLEGROUNDS pic.twitter.com/Uds6Z5OuC8 — PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) March 11, 2024

Throughout the video posted on PUBG: Battlegrounds Twitter account, they discuss everything that players can be expecting to see in the coming year in terms of content. Some of the things stated in the video to be coming is changes to patternized gameplay, what to expect during the April update, another thing being the 7th Anniversary Erangle which is coming March 13th.

When they anniversary was talked about in the video, we see some cool items including a pink soda can featuring the number 7, as well as other art around on the ground. Another developer goes out to speak about how they want to maintain the gunplay of the commonly used weapons while enhancing others such as ARs and DMRs. It was also said that the developers would be preforming gunplay and weapon balance updates now every two months, keeping the weapons at their best.

Introducing Various In-Game Interaction Features

By providing players the ability to strategically destroy sections of buildings, we unlock the possibility for them to carve out new attack routes or construct defensive barriers. This feature hopes to go beyond mere environmental destruction, infusing the game with an enriched layer of strategy and tactics.

Such ‘destruction’ elements are expected to add dynamism to the game and create unpredictable situations, necessitating players to change their strategies flexibly according to circumstances.

Discussions on the ‘environmental destruction’ feature are currently ongoing, and we plan to introduce some of these features in the upcoming April update, with continuous improvements and expansions to follow.

World

Crafting Fresh, Vibrant Experiences Within Existing Worlds

Our objective for the year ahead is to reimagine existing worlds, offering novel experiences.

We’ll be fashioning environments akin to the 7th Anniversary Erangel, which is set to launch on March 13. These worlds will maintain their core gameplay while incorporating features or objects that are specific to the season, collaboration, or mode, encouraging player interaction within these worlds.

Gunplay

Empowering Non-mainstream Weapons and Driving Meta Shift

While upholding the prominence of mainstream weapons such as ARs and DMRs, we’re also focused on enhancing the usability of less favored weapons to bolster their impact. Gunplay updates will be rolled out every two months, allowing for more frequent adjustments to address balance issues swiftly and foster a stable gunplay ecosystem. Our aim for the 2024 gunplay update is to introduce fresh possibilities and reshape the meta by offering greater diversity of choice.

The developers also go on to say how they have listened to players feedback about their weapons and their skins, and while they cannot add new skins for all weapons at once, they are planning to bring many new ones to the game. Check out the official website to see the complete list of content coming to the game this year.

PUBG: Battlegrounds is available on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.