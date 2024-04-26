Alone In The Dark (2024): All Puzzle Solutions | Chapter 4 French Quarter & Greenland Guide

We’re completing the rest of Chapter 4 in Alone In The Dark (2024) — and there are even more puzzles to complete and monsters to blast as we enter Carnby’s unique level and delve into the nightmarish ruins off the coast of Greenland. Exploring Carnby’s past takes us through the French Quarter, with multiple puzzles to solve until we reach the big revelation at the end. Here’s how to complete both levels and all the Derceto puzzles inbetween. Don’t forget to check out the first part of Chapter 4 right here.

This guide covers the second half of Carnby’s Chapter 4 scenario.

Puzzle #15: Grace’s Room Puzzle

The Empty Room is now unlocked on the first floor hallway. This is Room #3 on the map.

Open the ripped wallpaper to find writing and a clue for the safe. Look at the numbers. Are they familiar?

View the [Edward Carnby, P.I.] license and look at the numbers.

The missing numbers are [ 6-9-2 ]. Input the numbers in the safe to unlock it.

Collect the [Picayune] coin from the safe.

Go to Room #1 — Mccarfey’s Room — and interact with the vent in the back-right. Use the [Picayune] to unscrew the vent and collect the [Missing Picture] Key Item.

Outside, the world will change again. Sprint upstairs and enter the Sitting Room to escape. Return to Grace’s Room and use the [Missing Picture]. We can now solve the puzzle by moving the pieces.

Move the pictures to match the black rot on the floor.

Move Slot #7 (Car) to the center-right.

Move Slot #6 (Boat) to the center-left.

Move Slot #7 (Grace) to the top-right.

Move Slot #2 (Tower) to the top-left.

Move Slot #2 (Creature) to the bottom-left.

Move Slot #2 (Tree) to the bottom-right.

Turn all pictures to match the black rot lines.

The Talisman will automatically set coordinates and the next level will begin.

French Quarter | Edward Carnby Walkthrough

The level ahead is totally unique to Carnby. Enter the office and collect the [Writing Desk Key] from the table with the fan. Unlock the desk drawer to collect the [Telegram], [Newspaper Clipping] and [Photograph].

Use the cork board and place all three pieces of evidence.

To solve the puzzle, flip the [Telegram] and [Newspaper Clipping] to make a connection.

Down the street, enter the gallery and go upstairs. Interact with the ghosts of Carnby and an enemy will burst through the wall. Exit through the hole and climb down to the flooded street. Sprint to the streetcar and use the switch to close the doors.

Go to the park and interact with the ghost in the crashed vehicle. After this, enemies will ambush and enter the area. Stick around and fight or defeat the first pair then exit the park and reach the hotel.

Collect the [Hotel Bill] and interact with the ghostly image. Go upstairs and get the [Business Card] and [Telephone Directory].

With the three items, use the Map on the bed and place all three. Like the cork board, you need to place each key item then flip to find the connection and travel to the next area.

Move the [ Telephone Directory ] to the right slot. Flip to view [De Witt].

Move the [ Business Card ] to the bottom-right. Flip the card.

Flip the [Hotel Bill]. This will solve the puzzle.

At Pearl River, go up to the bridge and approach Grace. After the cutscene go up the stairs on the opposite side of the bridge. Upstairs, enter the building and use the lever.

Outside, vines have appeared. Destroy the three vines holding the bridge with melee attacks to raise the bridge.

Go to the side of the bridge opposite the stairs to find a ladder. Climb down and hop off the ladder.

Return to the bayou shack at the start of the river area and use the boat to complete the level.

Puzzle #16: Dr. Gray’s Apartment

Go directly to Dr. Gray’s Apartment — travel to the second floor hallway in the staff area. Entering the office, the perspective will change.

Collect the [ False Book ] from the desk.

] from the desk. Use the [ False Book ] on the bookcase to unlock a secret door.

] on the bookcase to unlock a secret door. Entering the bedroom, turn around and enter the closet near the secret door. Interact at the back-left corner and collect the [ Furniture Key ].

]. Use the [ Furniture Key ] on the Locked Closet.

] on the Locked Closet. Walk back to the office and answer the ringing phone.

Use the Broken Clock to place the Talisman. The clue is on the floor of the bedroom. Set the coordinates to [10-10-10]. Enter the bedroom to begin the next level.

Greenland Walkthrough

Enter the closet to reach the Greenland camp. Collect the [Flare Gun] from the camp and walk into the blizzard. Follow the debris with flags. One is straight ahead, and two more are slightly right. Light each to make seeing easier in the snow. Continue up toward the strange ruins on the top of the hill.

In the ruins, you’ll encounter an insane man with a hatchet. Shoot him down, then enter the Stellarium.

Use the Tight Lid and place the [ Sacrificial Dagger ], then place the [ Talisman ].

], then place the [ ]. Turn the center ring until the lights are connected and glow. Swap to the inner ring and turn again until all the lights are glowing.

Finally, turn the outer ring until the Stellarium automatically locks into place.

Jacob, the creature, will return for one more fight. Shoot him until he drops — when he’s down, interact to stab with the Ceremonial Dagger. Stab the boss three times to defeat it and progress to the final chapter.