Tears of the Kingdom Getting Soundtrack Release In Japan

It’s no secret that gamers love getting many different aspects of the titles they play outside of the physical/digital copies they get to simply play the games. For example, people love getting “Deluxe Editions” of certain AAA titles because they often come with tons of “swag” that is too good to pass up. Oftentimes, those editions come with things like posters, maps, figurines, stickers, and the like. Another thing that they sometimes come with is the official soundtrack for the game. That brings us to The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, which is about to have its soundtrack released in Japan.

This comes from a source within Nintendo Everything, who leaked some details about the impending announcement for the Japanese release. The word on the “street” is that they’ll make the announcement on the 1-year anniversary of the title’s worldwide release.

The good news is that there is precedent for this, and thus, it doesn’t need to be written off as some “wacky rumor.” When it came to the game’s predecessor, Nintendo made a 1-year anniversary announcement for its soundtrack, too. So, if things are going to play out the same way, we won’t have to wait too long for the announcement.

While we don’t have any insight as to whether the game will get its soundtrack ported to other regions, given the popularity of Tears of the Kingdom worldwide, it’d be odd if it didn’t come to other regions like the United States or Europe. After all, we all like the game’s music, too!

Focusing on the music, there are going to be several tracks that gamers will want to listen to repeatedly. For example, the game’s main track will be a hit, as well as certain other tracks tied to both Ganondorf and Zelda, both of whom had big parts in the game’s story.

Plus, Nintendo loves going big with its tracks in this series, so there’s a dedicated orchestra that plays the series songs when on tour.

Arguably, the biggest question about the franchise now concerns the series’s next video game. No matter what it is or isn’t, it’ll come out on the Nintendo Switch successor. Eiji Aonuma has already confirmed that the game won’t be the “third story” within this version of Hyrule and will thus be entirely different. So, what do they have in mind? It’s hard to say, but at least we’ll soon have more music to listen to while we wait.