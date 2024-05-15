LEGO Fortnite: Where to Find and Defeat Rollers

Survival and crafting are essential parts of LEGO Fortnite. As you explore your surroundings, you’ll come across an array of materials out in the wild that can be used to develop your base. You’re here because you’re searching for Rollers in your LEGO Fortnite world. This guide contains all the details on where you can find the creature and how you can take them out when you come face to face with one.

Rollers are one of the most annoying enemies to deal with, but after a few attempts, you can learn their attack patterns. If you get too close, Rollers will turn hostile, even if you haven’t provoked them.

How to find Rollers in LEGO Fortnite

Rollers can be found predominetly in Grassland areas of your world. They blend in with their surroundings well as they can easily be mistaken for regular rocks due to the shell on their backs. There are a few plants growing from their backs, but this can be difficult to spot at further distances. When you pass by a Roller, it will instantly begin attacking you and rolling into you. Don’t underestimate Rollers, they may be small, but extremely quick.

The best way to counter a Roller is to dodge it when it propels itself towards you. Then, hit it with a weapon while it’s recovering to take advantage of its defenseless state. You may have to repeat this process a few times, depending on the rarity of weapon you have on-hand.

Once you’ve eliminated a Roller, it will drop a Shell for you to add to your inventory. Since only one Shell is given here, you’ll have to eliminate multiple Rollers to rack up the amount of Shells you need to make various upgrades.

Now you know the location of Rollers, it’s time to hit the Grasslands the next time you load into LEGO Fortnite.