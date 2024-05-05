Fortnite Festival: How to get the Cantina Jam Track

Fortnite is back with its yearly Star Wars crossover and each major mode has been touched by the universe. There are new weapons in battle royale and LEGO Fortnite, Chewbacca has joined the game, and so much more. The update also saw the arrival of an iconic Star Wars tune in Fortnite Festival, brought to you by the Cantina Band and here’s how you can get.

Thanks to the crossover, you can play the original song from the films on stage using an instrument of your choice. If you’re a Star Wars fan, the addition will definitely be music to your ears.

More Fortnite guides

LEGO Fortnite: How to get Macrobinoculars | LEGO Fortnite: All Star Wars Weapons and How to Craft Them | Fortnite Rocket Racing: How to Unlock Free Star Wars Cosmetics | Fortnite: How to Unlock the Free AWR Pack Back Bling | Fortnite: How to Rescue Chewbacca and get the Mythic Wookiee Bowcaster | LEGO Fortnite: All New Animals and Where to Find Them | Farm Friends Update | LEGO Fortnite: How to Make Animal Treats | LEGO Fortnite: Where to Find a Bear | LEGO Fortnite: How to Craft a Barn | Fortnite: How to get the Billie Eilish Skin | LEGO Fortnite: How to Tame Animals | Fortnite: Where to Find Cabbage Carts | Location Guide | Fortnite: How to Unlock the Korra Skin | Fortnite: How to get Banana of The Gods | Fortnite: All Weapon Bunker Locations | Chapter 5 Season 2 | Fortnite: All Medallions and Their Abilities | Fortnite: How to Find and Accept SHADOW Briefings | Challenge Guide |

How to get the Cantina Band Jam Track in Fortnite

The Star Wars related Jam Track can be purchased from the Fortnite store for 500 V-Bucks. Once you’re in the in-game store tab, scroll down until you see the section populated with Jam Tracks. Here is where you’ll find the Cantina Band Jam Track and purchasing it will give you permanent access to the song in Fortnite Festival.

Once you’ve acquired the track, you can even play it on a brand new instrument, free of charge. Completing five Fortnite Festival Star Wars quests grants a Battle Pass Level Up Token, while seven quests will see you unlock the Seven-string Hallikset Guitar.

When you head backstage in Fortnite Festival, you can scroll down all the available songs and select the Cantina Band option. You can then choose the instrument you want to perform on and at what difficulty. If you’re playing solo, you can hop straight into the song, but if you’re with others, you may have to place it in the queue.

Now you know how to acquire the Cantina Band Jam Track in Fortnite, you’re ready to put on an other worldly show either solo, or with your friends.